We all try to eat healthily, nibbling on vegetables and salads we don’t like, snacking on fruit that gets mashed in transit, and avoiding the free cake in the break room. But even with vigilance over one’s diet, no one can guarantee they’re getting every vitamin and mineral their body needs, especially if they’re in heavy training. Even this nutrient demand should be viewed as a baseline, something every man needs every day, which doesn’t include the extras that can help one achieve his fitness goals. If you’ve been looking for a way to fill gaps in your dietary needs (and don’t want to spend an hour to do it), then you need to click over to GNC’s Amazon shop, where its fan-favorite AMP Men’s Ripped Vitapak Program 30-packs are on sale right now in an advanced Prime Day deal.

GNC’s Vitapaks are built around convenience. In each sealed pouch, you’ll find your complete pill selection for the day. No more juggling of bottles and forgetting which supplements you’ve taken and which you’ve still got to take. Just grab one of its envelopes on your way out the door and slug it back with water or your morning coffee. It’s the easiest way, as well as the fastest, to ensure you’re taking everything you’re supposed to without fail. These 30-packs will get you through a month, after which you’ll be able to notice the difference.

The AMP Men’s Ripped Vitapak includes a daily multivitamin, potentially topping off any of your daily necessities that even good diets don’t always meet. It then adds additional supplements for non-stimulant metabolism support (translation: Firing up your furnace without the feeling that you’ve just downed a redeye) and lean muscle support. Finally, it contains a mild diuretic to ensure that you’re hydrated but not carrying around a ton of definition-suffocating excess water. From north, south, east, and west, these packs support the average guy’s needs from all directions. From wake-up to workout to wind-down, GNC’s got you covered.

We’re a big fan of GNC-branded products because of their blend of quality and affordability. Long known as an industry-leading marketplace for the most cutting-edge supplements in the world, the company’s multivitamin packs have been regarded as the best bang for the average man’s buck, proving you don’t have to spend a fortune to get quality nutrition.

As life resumes its frantic pace and you’re balancing all the spinning plates in your life, from work to workouts to personal life, supplements become more critical to provide your baseline needs. So eat well, drink water, hit the gym hard, and get a good night’s sleep. For all the little things you can’t control, it’s time to enlist the help of GNC AMP Men’s Ripped Vitapak Program, which on Amazon Prime is now cheaper than ever for only $40 down from its usual $70.

