  Food & Drink

Get Perfect Eggs Every Time With This $9 Kitchen Gadget

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Bella egg cooker with a plate of eggs benedict.

The Bella egg cooker is a nifty tool for a quick, healthy, and convenient breakfast before you hop out the door each morning, and it’s catching a pretty big discount at Best Buy today. Currently you can get the Bella egg cooker for just $9, a more than 50% savings from its regular price of $20. This is a limited time sale, and the clock is ticking, so you’ll need to quick over to Best Buy quickly to claim it.

A healthy body starts in the kitchen, and whether it’s a love for health and fitness or a love for food that keeps you conscious in the kitchen, the Bella egg cooker is a good tool for the arsenal. This is especially true if you’re looking to reap the benefits of a high protein diet and would like to an easier, less greasy way to make eggs in the morning. The Bella egg cooker allows you to cook up to seven eggs at a time, and a removable egg tray makes it possible to cool eggs under running water after cooking. It’s able to cook eggs a few different ways, including poaching and boiling.

If boiled is how you like your eggs, or if you’ve got a summer cookout to prepare some snacks for, you can pair the Bella egg cooker with the best deviled eggs recipe, and if you’re just looking for a way to make a more convenient breakfast, know the Bella egg cooker makes cooking eggs as easy as it gets. A ready indicator light lets you know when the eggs are ready, and the stainless steel heating plate delivers up to 350 watts of heat for quick results. The lid, measuring cup, egg tray and poaching tray are all dishwasher safe, making the cleanup process with the Bella egg cooker as easy as the cooking process.

While it’s regularly a $20 piece of tech for the kitchen, the Bella egg cooker is just $9 right now at Best Buy. That’s a savings of $11 and more than 50% off its regular price. This is a time sensitive deal, and the clock continues to count down, so head over to Best Buy now to claim a Bella egg cooker for your kitchen while you can.

