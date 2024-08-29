 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Mix white wine with vodka and St. Germain to create a Front Porch Swing

Fruity and crisp, ideal for summer evenings on the porch

By
front porch swing cocktail lorenzo rui iju2bcidx8i unsplash 1
Photo by Lorenzo Rui on Unsplash

When you think of wine cocktails, your mind likely goes right to the Aperol Spritz. And while that’s a fine cocktail for summer, it isn’t the only way you can make use of wine in your drinks making. Many cocktails use Prosecco or Champagne to add a bubbly element, but you can also mix with still wines for a different texture in your drinks.

Today we’ve got a cocktail recipe from Archer Roose incorporating Sauvignon Blanc wine, along with vodka for an extra kick and St. Germain for a fruity, floral elderflower note. Plus it has a ton of fruit and herbs including grapes, strawberry, and mint to add scent and interest.

Recommended Videos

Known as the Front Porch Swing, this is a fruity and crisp combination that would be perfect for sipping at a barbecue, or, fitting with the name, while sitting on the porch as the sun goes down on a warm late summer evening.

How to make a Front Porch Swing

Archer Roose
Archer Roose

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc
  • 1.5 oz Vodka
  • 1 oz St. Germain elderflower liqueur
  • 5 white or green grapes, halved
  • 5 red grapes, halved
  • 1 sprig mint or tarragon
  • 1 orange wheel
  • 1 strawberry, halved
  • Garnish: mint or tarragon sprig (use same herb as used in the drink)

Method:

Add the white wine, vodka and St. Germain, grapes, mint or tarragon, orange wheel and strawberry into a shaker and fill three-quarters of the way with ice.

Shake for 10 seconds until well-chilled, and pour unstrained into a large wine glass. Garnish with a mint or tarragon sprig.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
A guide to Gewurztraminer, an intensely aromatic wine
It's okay. The waiter probably doesn't know how to pronounce it, either.
Glass of white wine

When ordering wine, whether or not we speak the language of its origin, most of us have gotten pretty good at perfecting certain pronunciations. Names like Sauvignon Blanc, Sangiovese, and Beaujolais just mindlessly roll off the tongue as we peruse our wine lists. Every so often, though, there comes a wine name that raises an eyebrow and ties our tongue into knots. Gewürztraminer is one of those wines. But despite its mouthful of consonants, Gewürztraminer is an absolute delight...once you figure out how to order it.

What is Gewürztraminer?

Read more
Arlow promises low-alcohol wines with full bodied flavors
The range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon
arlow low alcohol wines edited tablescape

One of this year's biggest trends in drinks is, somewhat unexpectedly, about drinking less. Plenty of people who enjoy a drink are looking for options with lower alcohol or even no alcohol, but don't want to compromise on flavor. Although the world of low-abv and alcohol-free wines, beers, and spirits used to be rather uninspiring, in recent years distillers, winemakers, and brewers have stepped up to offer more options that have the flavor of classic drinks but less booze, creating drinks that you can enjoy all day long.

The California-based brand Arlow is launching its range of low-alcohol wines that are made in the U.S. The range includes a Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Cabernet Sauvignon, each of which comes in at a mellow 6.5% abv. Compared to traditional wines, it's a lower amount of alcohol, but the brand promises that the wines keep the full flavor experience.

Read more
Enjoy a little sparkle with a refreshing spritz
Celebrate National Spritz Day with a variation on this beloved drink
Aperol spritz cocktail

Today is National Spritz Day, but it's not as if you need any encouragement to enjoy a spritz. These bubbly, easy to drink cocktails are a staple of summer menus across the world, and they combine light, refreshing a drinking experience with a backbone of strong, interesting flavors. While technically a spritz refers to a drink made with sparkling wine and water, the definition has now expanded to cover virtually any drink which is refreshing and bubbly.

To begin with the classic, you surely know the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz already, though there are some refinements you might want to try out to up your spritz game. I am a fan of using a larger ratio of Aperol than many bars do, to make a stronger, bolder drink. When in doubt, the 3-2-1 ratio of prosecco to Aperol to sparkling water will never steer you wrong. I'm also a big fan of adding a more salty, interesting note to the drink by using an olive as a garnish.

Read more