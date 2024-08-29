Fruity and crisp, ideal for summer evenings on the porch

When you think of wine cocktails, your mind likely goes right to the Aperol Spritz. And while that’s a fine cocktail for summer, it isn’t the only way you can make use of wine in your drinks making. Many cocktails use Prosecco or Champagne to add a bubbly element, but you can also mix with still wines for a different texture in your drinks.
Today we’ve got a cocktail recipe from Archer Roose incorporating Sauvignon Blanc wine, along with vodka for an extra kick and St. Germain for a fruity, floral elderflower note. Plus it has a ton of fruit and herbs including grapes, strawberry, and mint to add scent and interest.
Known as the Front Porch Swing, this is a fruity and crisp combination that would be perfect for sipping at a barbecue, or, fitting with the name, while sitting on the porch as the sun goes down on a warm late summer evening.
How to make a Front Porch Swing
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc
- 1.5 oz Vodka
- 1 oz St. Germain elderflower liqueur
- 5 white or green grapes, halved
- 5 red grapes, halved
- 1 sprig mint or tarragon
- 1 orange wheel
- 1 strawberry, halved
- Garnish: mint or tarragon sprig (use same herb as used in the drink)
Method:
Add the white wine, vodka and St. Germain, grapes, mint or tarragon, orange wheel and strawberry into a shaker and fill three-quarters of the way with ice.
Shake for 10 seconds until well-chilled, and pour unstrained into a large wine glass. Garnish with a mint or tarragon sprig.