Fruity and crisp, ideal for summer evenings on the porch

When you think of wine cocktails, your mind likely goes right to the Aperol Spritz. And while that’s a fine cocktail for summer, it isn’t the only way you can make use of wine in your drinks making. Many cocktails use Prosecco or Champagne to add a bubbly element, but you can also mix with still wines for a different texture in your drinks.

Today we’ve got a cocktail recipe from Archer Roose incorporating Sauvignon Blanc wine, along with vodka for an extra kick and St. Germain for a fruity, floral elderflower note. Plus it has a ton of fruit and herbs including grapes, strawberry, and mint to add scent and interest.

Known as the Front Porch Swing, this is a fruity and crisp combination that would be perfect for sipping at a barbecue, or, fitting with the name, while sitting on the porch as the sun goes down on a warm late summer evening.

How to make a Front Porch Swing

Ingredients:

3 oz Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc

1.5 oz Vodka

1 oz St. Germain elderflower liqueur

5 white or green grapes, halved

5 red grapes, halved

1 sprig mint or tarragon

1 orange wheel

1 strawberry, halved

Garnish: mint or tarragon sprig (use same herb as used in the drink)

Method:

Add the white wine, vodka and St. Germain, grapes, mint or tarragon, orange wheel and strawberry into a shaker and fill three-quarters of the way with ice.

Shake for 10 seconds until well-chilled, and pour unstrained into a large wine glass. Garnish with a mint or tarragon sprig.