Fruity and floral flavors for your relaxing summer evening cocktail

With many people enjoying a well-earned day off today, it’s time to kick back with friends and family, and enjoy some delicious food — and perhaps to sip on a summery drink as well.

While classic mixed drinks and beers are always popular for the warmer month, if you’re feeling like putting in some extra effort then you could mix yourself up a delicious cocktail.

Most of the cocktails you’ll see, especially for summer, focus on spirits like gin, vodka, or tequila. But you can mix cocktails with plenty of ingredients beyond that, as these recipes show.

Below we have recipes for whisky-based cocktails from bourbon brand Angel’s Envy, and for a mezcal-based cocktail from Mezcal Amarás. They use fruits and florals for light, sippable summer drinks that will see off your evening in style.

Angel’s Envy Kentucky Buck

Ingredients:

2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

1 oz strawberry

2 dashes Angostura bitters

3 oz ginger beer

Method:

Muddle the strawberry in a cocktail shaker. Add all ingredients, except the ginger beer, into the cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake. Strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Top with ginger beer and enjoy.

Angel’s Envy Whiskey Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels

1 oz simple syrup

1/2 oz lemon juice

3 sprigs of mint

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint. Add fresh berries or fruit preserves.

Leonor

Ingredients:

45 ml Mezcal Verde Amarás

75 ml Hibiscus, ginger, and rosemary infusion

10 ml Fresh lime

Garnish: Rosemary sprig + lime wheel

Method:

Add ice cubes to a highball and pour the Mezcal Verse, the hibiscus infusion* and lime juice, stir to combine the ingredients. Garnish with rosemary sprig and lime wheel.

*add 50 gr Hibiscusm, 1 full rosemary sprig, 10 gr fresh ginger slices, 100 gr castor sugar, 500 ml water into a pot and heat until boiling. Remove, cool down and strain