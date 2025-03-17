A green-hued Mimosa variation for the day of the Irish

Most St Patrick’s Day drinks you’ll see focus heavily on Irish whiskey, Guinness, or other traditional Irish spirits. But if these don’t strike your fancy, then you can always try a different approach like this fun and colorful Mimosa variation from Favorites Bistro Bar, Caribbean-American restaurant in New London, Connecticut.

The classic Mimosa is a very simple drink, combining equal parts of Prosecco (or, if you’re feeling fancy, Champagne) and orange juice. But there are plenty of variations on this theme, from adding a shot of peach schnapps to using blood orange juice for a deeper flavor and color.

Personally, I love to add a shot of Campari to a Mimosa and not to stir it, which creates a beautiful ombre gradient effect in the glass and adds a wack of bitterness to the flavor.

This recipe, however, takes a different approach by starting with fresh homemade lemonade in place of the orange juice, then piling on the fresh flavors with the addition of mint, cucumber, and some maple syrup for sweetness. To get the requisite green color for today, it uses green apple liqueur, then Prosecco is added to the sharp, fruity base to create something sparkling, sippable, and appropriately green.

Four-Leaf Clover Mimosa

Ingredients:

2 oz. Cucumber Mint-Infused Lemonade

1 cup Mint Leaves

1 Cucumber

1 cup Lemon Juice

½ cup Maple Syrup

3 cups Water

1 oz. Green Apple Liqueur

4 oz. Prosecco

Method:

Make batch of lemonade first by combining all ingredients together and shaking well. Pour two ounces of lemonade into a flute followed by green apple liqueur. Top with prosecco. Garnish with a multi-colored fruit strip and marshmallow.