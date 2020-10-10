Early Prime Day Deal: Save $20 on Top-Rated FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer

Taking advantage of early Prime Day deals is a great way to give your kitchen a makeover. We’re seeing a ton of amazing gadgets and goods for amateur chefs and cooks at every level. For example, you can score $20 off the FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System with bags from Foodsaver. It’s down to $60, from its regular price of $80. That’s a damn delicious deal!

This deal, like many of the Prime Day kitchen appliance deals, is great for feeding you and your family, and for your budget. Here’s the magic of the Foodsaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System — it locks in freshness to preserve food longer. The result is food that not only tastes better, but is better for you, as key vitamins and minerals are locked in with all that freshness and goodness. If you’re the kind of person who prepares meals in advance, maybe for the week ahead at work, or you’re used to cooking for a bigger group, like your whole family, the Foodsaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System can be a lifesaver.

The key to this sealing system is that it removes all the air from the surroundings of the food you’re trying to preserve. Air getting at the food is what causes it to go stale, get moldy, and generally spoil. When you create an airtight seal around your food, as you can do with the FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System, it will last longer, and taste better after you prepare it. It lets you prep meals in advance, whether a week or a month ahead. What a beautiful time saver and a scheduling dream.

Here’s what you get with the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System: The starter kit arrives with an 11-inch by 10-foot seal roll, three heat-seal bags that hold a quart each, two heat -eal bags with a gallon capacity, and an accessory hose. Out of the box, you’re ready to start saving food and saving money.

Vacuum sealing can help a million different ways, starting with your shopping. You can buy perishable goods like veggies and meats in bulk, which is always cheaper. By using the vacuum sealer, you can then freeze meats, cheeses, vegetables straight from the market. Also, you can make larger versions of your favorite meals, soups, and stews, for a more economical approach to meal prep. Once prepared, these can be sealed and stored too. The bags are made to withstand the heat of a sous vide machine, or low simmer, so they even make prepping meals easier too.

Scheduling meals, storing food, and shopping on a budget have never been more important, and the Foodsaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System can help with all of it. Right now, you can get the FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System for only $60, down from $80. That’s $20 off this incredible device that will provide tons of peace of mind.

