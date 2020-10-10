  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Early Prime Day Deal: Save $20 on Top-Rated FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer

By

Taking advantage of early Prime Day deals is a great way to give your kitchen a makeover. We’re seeing a ton of amazing gadgets and goods for amateur chefs and cooks at every level. For example, you can score $20 off the FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System with bags from Foodsaver. It’s down to $60, from its regular price of $80. That’s a damn delicious deal!

This deal, like many of the Prime Day kitchen appliance deals, is great for feeding you and your family, and for your budget. Here’s the magic of the Foodsaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System — it locks in freshness to preserve food longer. The result is food that not only tastes better, but is better for you, as key vitamins and minerals are locked in with all that freshness and goodness. If you’re the kind of person who prepares meals in advance, maybe for the week ahead at work, or you’re used to cooking for a bigger group, like your whole family, the Foodsaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System can be a lifesaver.

The key to this sealing system is that it removes all the air from the surroundings of the food you’re trying to preserve. Air getting at the food is what causes it to go stale, get moldy, and generally spoil. When you create an airtight seal around your food, as you can do with the FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System, it will last longer, and taste better after you prepare it. It lets you prep meals in advance, whether a week or a month ahead. What a beautiful time saver and a scheduling dream.

Here’s what you get with the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealing System: The starter kit arrives with an 11-inch by 10-foot seal roll, three heat-seal bags that hold a quart each, two heat -eal bags with a gallon capacity, and an accessory hose. Out of the box, you’re ready to start saving food and saving money.

Vacuum sealing can help a million different ways, starting with your shopping. You can buy perishable goods like veggies and meats in bulk, which is always cheaper. By using the vacuum sealer, you can then freeze meats, cheeses, vegetables straight from the market. Also, you can make larger versions of your favorite meals, soups, and stews, for a more economical approach to meal prep. Once prepared, these can be sealed and stored too. The bags are made to withstand the heat of a sous vide machine, or low simmer, so they even make prepping meals easier too.

Scheduling meals, storing food, and shopping on a budget have never been more important, and the Foodsaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System can help with all of it. Right now, you can get the FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealer System for only $60, down from $80. That’s $20 off this incredible device that will provide tons of peace of mind.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Prime Day Fishing Deals 2020: What to Expect

best prime day fishing deals 2020

Prime Day is the Best Time to Buy Tupperware Food Storage Containers

how to meal prep beginners guide for

Save $21 on Instant Pot Duo in Amazon’s Latest Early Prime Day Deal

early instant pot duo prime day deal 2020

Best Prime Day Camping Deals 2020: What To Expect

best prime day camping deals 2020

Best Wayfair Way Day Kitchen Deals 2020: What To Shop

valentines gifts for men home chef cooking unsplash

Michelob Wants to Pay You $50K to Explore the U.S. National Parks

google earth national parks tour yosemite national park

The Best Protein Bars to Keep on Hand

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 German Spirits And Liqueurs

Twist and Pour: The 7 Best Screw Cap Wines

The Best Crackers for Cheese for Your Next Party

The 10 Best Cheap Beers Money Can Buy

tecate beer cans

The Best Vodka Mixers for Stocking Your Home Bar

pinnapple mixed cocktail

Super Bowl Champ Jerome Bettis Tells You How To Tap Into The Fighting Spirit

jerome bettis

Exploring South Africa’s Pinotage Wine Grape

The Best Latinx Wineries in America