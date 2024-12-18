We’re ready to toast the festive season with these tequila cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents White Christmas Margarita Saint Nickirita Peppermint White Russian Hard Apple Toddy

Sometimes you want a simple and classic cocktail, but other times you want something a bit seasonal and fun. If you’re a tequila enthusiast who’s looking forward to Christmas, then we have a selection of festive cocktails that will hit the spot, from a snowy take on a margarita to a candy candy-inspired White Russian which would be the perfect dessert drink.

White Christmas Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur

1 oz Cream of Coconut

Garnishes: Cranberries and Lime Wheel

Method:

In a blender, combine tequila, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, cream of coconut, and ice. Blend until smooth. Pour into prepared glass rimmed in shredded coconut. Garnish with cranberries and a lime wheel.

Saint Nickirita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Naranja Orange Liqueur

.5 oz Cranberry Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Soda, to top

Garnishes: Cranberries and Lime Wheel

Method:

In a cocktail shaker, combine Dulce Vida tequila blanco, fresh lime juice, orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass filled with ice. Top with topo chico. Garnish with cranberries and a lime wheel.

Peppermint White Russian

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Blanco Tequila

1 oz Peppermint Syrup

.5 oz Coffee Liqueur

2-3 oz Whole Milk

Garnishes: Mint Lead and Candy Cane

Method:

In a rocks glass, combine all ingredients with ice and stir to combine. Garnish with a mint leaf and a candy cane.

Hard Apple Toddy

Ingredients:

2 oz Dulce Vida Organic Reposado Tequila

2-6 oz Hot Apple Cider

.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

Garnishes: Apple Slice and Cinnamon Stick

Method:

In a hot toddy mug, combine all ingredients and stir. Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.