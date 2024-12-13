 Skip to main content
We’re loving these warming bourbon cocktails for the festive period

These cocktails from 2BAR Spirits make bourbon the taste of the season

festive bourbon cocktails img 3842 jpeg
2BAR Spirits

Cold winter nights are the ideal time for sipping bourbon, the most warming and coziest of the spirits. But if you fancy mixing your bourbon into cocktails as well as enjoying it neat, then you could try out some of the classic bourbon cocktails — or you could try some recipes specially for the festive season.

These recipes from 2BAR Spirits in Seattle make use of the distillery’s fine bourbons and use ingredients like cranberry, chocolate bitters, and apple cider for warm winter vibes. “Our holiday cocktail recipes are not just drinks; they’re invitations to gather with loved ones,” said 2BAR Spirits Head Distiller Maddie Kelly. “The flavors encapsulate the warmth of the season and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.”

Cranberry Bourbon Cocktail

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ ounces bourbon whiskey
  • 1 ounce sweet red vermouth
  • 2 ounces orange juice
  • 1 ounce unsweetened cranberry juice
  • ½ ounce simple syrup

Method:

  1. Shake on ice until well-chilled
  2. Strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube
  3. Garnish with fresh cranberries, rosemary sprigs

Chocolate Orange Old-Fashioned

2BAR Spirits

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz. 2BAR Bottled in bond
  • 1 oz. Cointreau
  • .25 oz. simple syrup
  • 2-3 dashes 2BAR Chocolate bitters

Method:

  1. Add bourbon, liqueur & bitters into a mixing glass with ice and stir until well-chilled
  2. Strain into a rocks glass with one large ice cube
  3. Garnish with Luxardo cherry, and or orange peel

2BAR Toddy

2BAR Spirits

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ ounces 2BAR Bourbon (great with the Amaretto Barrel Finished)
  • ½ ounce honey
  • ½ oz lemon juice
  • ½ cup steaming hot water

Method:

  1. Pour hot water into mug. Add in bourbon, lemon juice, & honey, stir to incorporate.
  2. Garnish with a lemon wedge, cinnamon stick.

2BAR Bourbon Cider cocktail

2BAR Spirits

Ingredients:

  • 2oz 2BAR straight bourbon whiskey
  • 2oz fresh washington apple cider
  • ½oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

Method:

  1. Shake well on ice, strain over large ice cube
  2. Garnish with thin apple slice

