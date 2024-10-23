Bitter, dark, and herbal, let yourself into the world of Fernet-Branca gently with these shots

Fernet-Branca is an ingredient that bartenders love and almost everyone else seems to hate. This dark, moody, anise amaro is one of a selection of unusual liqueurs that you’ll frequently see tucked away at the back of bars, often brought out by the bartenders as shots for the staff at the end of the night.

Though Fernet-Branca is bitter and takes some getting used to, though, this isn’t pure masochism on the part of bar staff. It is beloved for its complex, rich flavors as much as its bracing bitterness, as its herbal complexity packs a lot of flavor into a small space.

If you’re warming up to the idea of Fernet-Branca but aren’t ready to knock it back straight just yet, one way to get into it is to start with its more minty and approachable cousin, Branca Menta. That has a heft of menthol flavor that reminds some people of toothpaste but which I personally love, and it’s amazing when added to a coffee.

But another way to easy yourself into the bitter world of Fernet is to try it mixed into simple shots. These half and half shots ease up on the bitterness by combining it with sweeter options like coffee liqueur, letting you enjoy the herbal nuance whilst being a bit more gentle to your palate.

Hard Start

Ingredients:

¾ oz. Fernet-Branca

¾ oz. Branca Menta

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shot glass and enjoy!

Forghetti Start

Ingredients:

¾ oz. Fernet-Branca

¾ oz. Borghetti

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shot glass and enjoy!

Ferrari Start

Ingredients:

¾ oz. Fernet-Branca

¾ oz. Campari

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shot glass and enjoy!