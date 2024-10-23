 Skip to main content
Learn to love Fernet-Branca with these shot recipes

Bitter, dark, and herbal, let yourself into the world of Fernet-Branca gently with these shots

By
Fernet-Branca

Fernet-Branca is an ingredient that bartenders love and almost everyone else seems to hate. This dark, moody, anise amaro is one of a selection of unusual liqueurs that you’ll frequently see tucked away at the back of bars, often brought out by the bartenders as shots for the staff at the end of the night.

Though Fernet-Branca is bitter and takes some getting used to, though, this isn’t pure masochism on the part of bar staff. It is beloved for its complex, rich flavors as much as its bracing bitterness, as its herbal complexity packs a lot of flavor into a small space.

If you’re warming up to the idea of Fernet-Branca but aren’t ready to knock it back straight just yet, one way to get into it is to start with its more minty and approachable cousin, Branca Menta. That has a heft of menthol flavor that reminds some people of toothpaste but which I personally love, and it’s amazing when added to a coffee.

But another way to easy yourself into the bitter world of Fernet is to try it mixed into simple shots. These half and half shots ease up on the bitterness by combining it with sweeter options like coffee liqueur, letting you enjoy the herbal nuance whilst being a bit more gentle to your palate.

Hard Start

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz. Fernet-Branca
  • ¾ oz. Branca Menta

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shot glass and enjoy!

Forghetti Start

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz. Fernet-Branca
  • ¾ oz. Borghetti

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shot glass and enjoy!

Ferrari Start

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz. Fernet-Branca
  • ¾ oz. Campari

Method:

Add all ingredients to a shot glass and enjoy!

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
A clarified whole milk cocktail with fruits and coffee for National Mezcal Day
Using milk to clarify your cocktails gives them an elegant clear appearance and great mouthfeel
Mezcal is one of the hottest spirits in cocktails right now, and it's great for making simple but delicious drinks like a mezcal margarita, Old Fashioned, or Paloma. But as today is National Mezcal Day, we're exploring some of the more ambitious uses for this complex and beloved spirit.

We've got a recipe from the Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, a hotel in Cancun which has its own cocktail mixologists working on ways to make use of mezcal. They have come up with a highly unusual mezcal recipe which makes use of milk for clarification. This technique is mostly seen in clarified milk punch, but can be used with other ingredients too to both give your drinks a beautiful clear appearance and to add a rich and silky mouthfeel.

Warm fall cocktails are this season’s biggest trend
An expert explains how to elevate a Hot Toddy or Irish Coffee
Two glasses of hot toddies with cinnamon sticks on a wooden table.

Mulled wine is getting a makeover. From hot toddies to spiced ciders, this fall, bars, and mixologists are turning their interest to warming, cozy drinks that are elevated with small-batch spirits and fresh ingredients. Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or you only indulge in the occasional glass of spiked hot chocolate, this trend has something to offer as it brings together high-quality ingredients and interesting flavors with the simple, easy-to-enjoy pleasures of a warm mug on a chilly night.

We spoke to an expert, Daniel de Oliveira, the Director of Mixology at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Illinois, to learn about what's hot in the way of warm drinks this fall and how to incorporate the best of this trend into your own drinks making at home.
Warm craft cocktails are booming this fall

Pumpkin Patch Cocktail? Meet the mixologist crafting fall-themed cocktails
Master bartender Max Green of The Bronze Owl shares his philosophy on seasonal cocktails.
Pumpkin Patch cocktail

For many mixologists and bartenders, seasonal ingredients are excellent for crafting cocktails. As with cooking, using seasonal ingredients is not only a great creative outlet, but it also takes advantage of products at their peak flavor — think tomatoes and stone fruit in the summer or strawberries and peas in the spring.

To understand how a mixologist takes inspiration from the fall season, we interviewed master bartender Max Green of The Bronze Owl. A chic cocktail lounge in Manhattan, Green has created several fall-themed cocktails, each with unique flavor profiles. "Seasonal ingredients are great and always are part of our menus," said Max Green. "Items coming into harvest help make the choice for you. Especially when you are looking to make small menu changes to reflect how people are looking to dine and drink."
How to use fall ingredients for cocktails
The Escape to Milan cocktail. The Bronze Owl

