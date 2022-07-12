Take $120 Off Your First Factor_ Meal Kit Order for Prime Day

If you’re accustomed to takeout, fast food, and pre-packaged stuff you buy at the store, then eating healthier and cooking your own meals can seem like an almost Herculean task. Selecting and shopping for ingredients is time-consuming enough before you even start throwing everything together to prepare a meal. Factor’s meal kit service makes things easy by taking the guesswork out of the equation, and as part of the 2022 Prime Day deals, you can save $120 on your first delivery order, and your first five boxes, with the code DT120OFF.

Factor delivers healthy, pre-prepared meal kits right to your door every week. Each one comes packed with chef-selected, pre-portioned, and pre-cooked ingredients. There are no finicky recipes to follow, ingredients to measure, or long prep times — all you have to do is heat up the meal kits and you’re ready to dig in and enjoy.

Factor’s menu features more than two dozen selections, each one designed by a dietician, with new selections every week. After signing up for your plan, you can select which meals from among the weekly menu that you want delivered. You can also customize your delivery plan to your dietary needs. Factor offers meal kits for vegans and vegetarians, low-carb and ketogenic dieters, those looking to reduce their caloric intake, or a combination of these.

You can tailor your plan to suit your budget and family size, as well, choose to receive between four and 18 meal kits each week. Extras are also available: add desserts, shakes and smoothies, or additional macros such as extra protein. It’s all up to you. If you want to get a glimpse of what sort of chef-prepared meals Factor offers, you can take a gander at .

The average cost of each Factor meal ranges from $11 to $15 depending on how many you sign up for each week, and you can alter your plan at any time. The more kits you have delivered each week, the cheaper they are, and for Prime Day, Factor is offering new members a $120 discount on their first meal kit order. Simply sign up with the code DT120OFF and get ready to start eating better without the time-consuming hassle of having to do everything yourself.

