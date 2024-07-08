 Skip to main content
Celebrate soccer season with these Euros cocktails

Cocktails for watching the semis or the finals this week

By
As Europe gears up for the last few matches of the UEFA European Championship and we head into the last weeks of Copa América, soccer fever is sweeping the globe. If you’re planning a watch party for the Euros semis or finals this week, then whisky enthusiast and England fan Daniel Ufland from The Whisky Masters has created a selection of cocktails for you to toast your favorite team — whether you’re waiting for France to clinch it once again, you enjoy watching the always entertaining antics of Spain, or whether you’re an eternal optimist holding out hope that England could win it for once.

British Bramble

  • Gin
  • Lemon juice
  • Simple syrup
  • crème de mure

A bramble is lesser known but delicious drink style which marries the botanical flavors of gin and citrus with crème de mure, a blackberry liqueur, for a taste of the British countryside. Ufland’s suggestion is to “add a twist to this classic by muddling blackberries at the bottom of the glass before pouring in the rest of the drink. Additionally, leave a bit of room and then top with champagne for a fizzy delight!”

Jude’s Gin & Juice

  • London dry gin
  • Grapefruit juice

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been a sensation in the Euros thus far, including netting an incredible bicycle kick goal in the England v Slovakia game. In his honor Ufland suggests combining a classic London Dry gin with grapefruit juice for a tart and refreshing beverage. You can add a sprig of rosemary for an additional herbal note, or add tonic water if you’d like to lengthen this drink into more of a sipper.

Cranberry Margarita

  • Honey
  • Tequila
  • Sugar
  • Lime
  • Cranberry juice
  • Orange juice
  • Triple sec

Shake all the ingredients over ice for a tasty version of a margarita is a bright crimson color to match the England flag’s cross. Adding cranberry juice to the classic margarita recipe not only gives it a distinctive hue, but it also adds a sharp note to balance out the sweetness from the honey and orange juice.

