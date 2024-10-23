A Negroni with pomegranate juice for sharpness

The most iconic of gin cocktails, the Negroni, is known for its millions of variations almost as much as for its classic recipe of equal parts of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari. So it seems only apt that this beloved drink should get its very own variation for Halloween, as a special treat for the gin lovers and the enthusiasts for bitter cocktails.

Many Halloween drinks tend toward being sweet, but this recipe bucks that trend and instead leans into the bitterness and depth of a Negroni. With the addition of pomegranate juice, it adds a little sweetness but also tartness, with a tannin-like heft to it that can go toe to toe with the strong flavors of Campari and gin.

This recipe comes from the appropriately named Fear City Gin, a New York-based company which uses botanicals including sugar kelp, rosemary, white sage, caraway, coriander, and angelica as well as the obligatory juniper to give its gin a herbal and floral flavor. You can amp up the florals in this drink by using a garnish such as an edible marigold, or, as the brand suggests, have some fun and drama by adding a flower that’s just barely clinging to life.

Devil’s Negroni

Ingredients:

1 oz. gin

1 oz. Campari

1 oz. dry vermouth

1 oz. pomegranate juice

orange peel (optional)

dying flower, for drama (optional)

Method:

Add the gin, Campari, dry vermouth and pomegranate juice to a rocks glass over ice. Stir until cold. Garnish with an orange peel and dying rose for extra drama.