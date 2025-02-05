Pickles, passion fruit, and turmeric star in these modern Latin American inspired cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Angie Once Dirty Liquid Gold

As well as the classic cocktail canon, it’s always interesting to see what innovative drinks that professional bartenders are working on — and to get inspiration for your own drinks.

These cocktails are from Dear Strangers, a bar in New York City inspired by a modern take on Latin American flavors and culture, founded by former bartenders of establishments like Employees Only and Macao Trading Company. They include trendy and bold flavors like passion fruit, pickle, and orange turmeric to add something special to your next cocktail party.

Angie

Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Managing Partners and Bartenders at Dear Strangers

Ingredients:

1.3/4 oz Ford’s Gin

3/4 oz Passion Fruit syrup

1/2 oz St Germain

3/4 oz Lemon Juice

3/4 oz powdered egg

Garnish: Matcha powder and dry lime wheel

Glassware: Nick and Nora Glass

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake hard—strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with matcha powder and dry lime wheel.

Once Dirty

Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Managing Partners and Bartenders at Dear Strangers

Ingredients:

2,1/2 oz Choice of Vodka or Gin

1/2 oz Pickle Juice

Garnish: Pearl Onion, olive, and cornichons on pellet ice on the side

Glassware: Nick and Nora

Ice: Pellet ice (on the side)

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake hard—strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Place the pearl onion, olive, and cornichons on pellet ice on the side. Serve on the Bambu plate.

Liquid Gold

Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Managing Partners and Bartenders at Dear Strangers

Ingredients:

2 oz Rye Old Forester

3/4 oz Orange turmeric syrup

1 oz Lemon juice

1/4 oz Campari

3/4 oz Aquafaba

Garnish: Dry orange

Glassware: Mixing glass

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice, and shake—double strain into a rock glass over ice. Garnish with dry orange.