 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Pickles, passion fruit, and turmeric star in these modern Latin American inspired cocktails

Pickles are big this season in the cocktail world

By
Dear Strangers
Dear Strangers

As well as the classic cocktail canon, it’s always interesting to see what innovative drinks that professional bartenders are working on — and to get inspiration for your own drinks.

These cocktails are from Dear Strangers, a bar in New York City inspired by a modern take on Latin American flavors and culture, founded by former bartenders of establishments like Employees Only and Macao Trading Company. They include trendy and bold flavors like passion fruit, pickle, and orange turmeric to add something special to your next cocktail party.

Recommended Videos

Angie

Dear Strangers

Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Managing Partners and Bartenders at Dear Strangers

Ingredients:

  • 1.3/4 oz Ford’s Gin
  • 3/4 oz Passion Fruit syrup
  • 1/2 oz St Germain
  • 3/4 oz Lemon Juice
  • 3/4 oz powdered egg
  • Garnish: Matcha powder and dry lime wheel

Glassware: Nick and Nora Glass

Method:

Related

Pour all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake hard—strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with matcha powder and dry lime wheel.

Once Dirty

Dear Strangers

Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Managing Partners and Bartenders at Dear Strangers

Ingredients:

  • 2,1/2 oz Choice of Vodka or Gin
  • 1/2 oz Pickle Juice
  • Garnish: Pearl Onion, olive, and cornichons on pellet ice on the side

Glassware: Nick and Nora

Ice: Pellet ice (on the side)

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a shaker, add ice, and shake hard—strain into a Nick & Nora glass. Place the pearl onion, olive, and cornichons on pellet ice on the side. Serve on the Bambu plate.

Liquid Gold

Dear Strangers

Created by Ivan Radulovic and Bratislav Glisic, Managing Partners and Bartenders at Dear Strangers

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Rye Old Forester
  • 3/4 oz Orange turmeric syrup
  • 1 oz Lemon juice
  • 1/4 oz Campari
  • 3/4 oz Aquafaba
  • Garnish: Dry orange

Glassware: Mixing glass

Method:

Pour all ingredients into a mixing glass, add ice, and shake—double strain into a rock glass over ice. Garnish with dry orange.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Bring a taste of summer to your glass with these coconut cocktails
Mix coconut rum into a variety of drinks for a bit of tropical brightness
Malibu Cider Sangria

Some people love to embrace winter with cozy warm drinks and sitting in front of the fire, watching the snow as it falls. But if you'd rather be dreaming of summer and warmer days ahead, then we wouldn't blame you for that. We can't help raise the temperatures or make the sun come out for longer, but we can recommend some tropical flavored drinks incorporating coconut rum, to help you remember those summer days. Lie back and imagine yourself on a warm beach!
Malibu Coquito

Ingredients:

Read more
An expert’s top tip for the best batched cocktail for your game day party
This easy and delicious cocktail can be made ahead of time
Duckworth’s

If you're wondering what cocktail you can make for your game day party and looking for something special, then Ron Oleksa, Corporate Beverage Director for The Cellar, Link & Pin, and Duckworth’s in Charlotte, NC, recommends the French 75: “One of the best cocktails to batch for your Super Bowl party is the French 75. This classic cocktail has been seeing an immense increase in popularity lately in bars around the country, and it’s easily one of the most adaptable cocktails around. Its refreshing, fruit-forward spritz has always made it a cocktail that screams to be enjoyed on Sunday with friends."

He suggests pre-batching the key ingredients, and varying the recipe to suit your tastes: "You need only to premix the Lemon, Sugar and Gin. From there you can add whatever you feel like. Strawberries, Mint, Cucumber or Elderflower are all excellent choices. You can also swap the Gin for Vodka, Cognac or Bourbon. When it comes time to serve, a simple pour of equal parts mix with your favorite sparkling and ‘Voila!’ you have a celebratory party cocktail that is ready in seconds.”
Classic French 75 recipe
Batched for 8-10 servings

Read more
Exploring the art of Georgian cocktails: Bold flavors and heritage spirits
Chama Mama restaurant in New York is blending tradition with modern cocktail techniques.
black sea sour cocktail

The country of Georgia, while small, has an outsized influence in the world of alcohol. Home to one of the oldest winemaking traditions in the world, Georgian ingredients and spirits are distinctive, as complex as any in the better-known regions of Italy or France. Georgian spirits and wines are also excellent for cocktails, and while relatively new to the world of modern cocktails and mixology, some Georgian restaurants are implementing innovative takes.

At Chama Mama, a local chain of Georgian restaurants in New York City, beverage director Lasha Tsatava is fully embracing this combination of tradition and innovation. "At Chama Mama," Tsatava explains. "We take pride in bringing the rich, seasonal flavors of Georgia to life in every corner of our menu, and our cocktail offerings are no exception."
What are Georgian ingredients?
The famous adjaruli khachapuri. Blended cheese, topped with raw egg yolk and butter. Dimitri Mais / Chama Mama

Read more