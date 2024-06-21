 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Cask finishing isn’t only for whiskey, as this new gin release shows

Copperworks has a new cask finished gin to release

By
Copperworks Distilling Co.

While you might think of cask finishing as something primarily used for bourbons and other whiskeys, the same principle can be applied to other spirits too, including gins. Leaving any spirit in a wooden barrel for a period of months will add in woody, spicing flavors that can be a beautiful addition to a more complex drinking experience. That’s the principle behind a new release of cask finished gin from the Copperworks Distilling Co.

The new Copperworks Spanish Brandy Cask Finished Gin has been aged in brandy and whiskey casks, which gives it a rich copper color that makes it look more like a whiskey than what you’d expect from a gin. But it has the flavors of juniper and pine that you’d expect from a gin, along with woody notes and hints of lime and cinnamon.

Recommended Videos

“This special cask finished gin has been a long time in the making,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-Owner and President Jason Parker. “In 2019, Copperworks acquired brandy casks from Cadiz, Spain, and we filled one with gin. After over two years, the flavors from the cask were vibrant but needed more time to integrate. The spirit was then added to a cask previously used for Copperworks American Single Malt whiskey and was allowed to rest for an additional two years to achieve the perfect balance.”

In addition to the gin, Copperworks is also releasing a single malt whiskey, called Single Cask No. 472. “Copperworks’ single cask whiskey releases have been flying off the shelves!” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Vice President and Co-Owner, Jeff Kanof. ”Fortunately, we keep discovering exceptional casks at the distillery that meet our rigorous standards, and this is our latest release.”

“Unlike the re-filled cask used in the previous release, this one has been fully matured in charred new American oak for 3 years and 8 months, resulting in a rich and robust flavor profile.”

Both are produced in small batches so if you’re interested in picking up either one, head to the Copperworks website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
A brief history of the whiskey sour cocktail (and how to make different versions)
Learn to make all these recipes of this historical drink
George Dickel Whiskey Sour

What is a whisky sour? The whiskey sour cocktail officially dates back to the 1860s, but sailors in the British Navy had been drinking something very similar long before that. On long sea journeys, water was not always dependable, so to combat that, spirits were often used. Scurvy, too, was another danger on these journeys, so lemons and limes were consumed to help prevent the disease (incidentally, this is also one of the reasons why British folk are called ‘Limeys’).

Finally, sugar and water were added for taste. At this point, the drink is probably starting to sound familiar. (Grog, the rum-based favorite of pirates across the seven seas, is made from the same components, substituting whiskey for the sugarcane-based spirit.)

Read more
New Orleans in a glass: Stirring up a seductive Sazerac
Want the taste of the Big Easy? Add the Sazerac to your cocktail menu
Sazerac (with the red feather boa) is the official cocktail of New Orleans for summer drinks

One of America’s oldest known cocktails, the Sazerac cocktail is a New Orleans classic. One sip and you’ll quickly realize why this reddish-orange elixir has been going strong in the Big Easy and beyond since the 1800s. The Sazerac has a big, bold flavor that’s remarkably balanced, with a blend of sweetness, spice, and herbal notes, all wrapped up in one potent, whiskey-loving libation. Though difficult to master, it’s a fairly easy drink to make. It’s also a great cocktail to showcase your mixology skills, particularly while playing some fiery jazz in the background  (you can’t go wrong with Rebirth Brass Band.)
The classic Sazerac recipe

The Sazerac drink recipe is a fairly straightforward one, but if you want to have the authentic taste, make sure you are using the right bitters,
Ingredients:

Read more
The best espresso martinis aren’t made with vodka
Why you shouldn't use vodka for an espresso martini
Espresso martini cocktail

Here's a hot take for today: the best espresso martini recipe doesn't contain any vodka. Now, before you vodka fans come for me for that opinion, let me lay out my justifications -- and what I think you should use instead.

Vodka is a popular choice for classic martinis, along with or instead of gin. That makes sense when you're mixing just two ingredients, vodka and dry vermouth, as the aim is to create a tart, sharp, boozy drink that feels decadent in the way only a classic martini does. I prefer the flavors that come through from a gin-based martini myself, but one thing I can absolutely appreciate about vodka is the texture or mouthfeel that it brings. When really cold, vodka becomes thick and almost chewy and adds a great texture to a drink that works well for a classic martini.

Read more