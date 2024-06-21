Copperworks has a new cask finished gin to release

While you might think of cask finishing as something primarily used for bourbons and other whiskeys, the same principle can be applied to other spirits too, including gins. Leaving any spirit in a wooden barrel for a period of months will add in woody, spicing flavors that can be a beautiful addition to a more complex drinking experience. That’s the principle behind a new release of cask finished gin from the Copperworks Distilling Co.

The new Copperworks Spanish Brandy Cask Finished Gin has been aged in brandy and whiskey casks, which gives it a rich copper color that makes it look more like a whiskey than what you’d expect from a gin. But it has the flavors of juniper and pine that you’d expect from a gin, along with woody notes and hints of lime and cinnamon.

“This special cask finished gin has been a long time in the making,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-Owner and President Jason Parker. “In 2019, Copperworks acquired brandy casks from Cadiz, Spain, and we filled one with gin. After over two years, the flavors from the cask were vibrant but needed more time to integrate. The spirit was then added to a cask previously used for Copperworks American Single Malt whiskey and was allowed to rest for an additional two years to achieve the perfect balance.”

In addition to the gin, Copperworks is also releasing a single malt whiskey, called Single Cask No. 472. “Copperworks’ single cask whiskey releases have been flying off the shelves!” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Vice President and Co-Owner, Jeff Kanof. ”Fortunately, we keep discovering exceptional casks at the distillery that meet our rigorous standards, and this is our latest release.”

“Unlike the re-filled cask used in the previous release, this one has been fully matured in charred new American oak for 3 years and 8 months, resulting in a rich and robust flavor profile.”

Both are produced in small batches so if you’re interested in picking up either one, head to the Copperworks website.

