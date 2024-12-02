 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Celebrate the holidays with Community Coffee’s new Christmas blend

Enjoy a holiday-inspired coffee blend

By
Community Coffee
Community Coffee / Community Coffee

Community Coffee’s newest flavor is perfect for bringing seasonal cheer to your kitchen throughout the holiday season. Family-owned retail coffee brand Community Coffee has launched a new medium-roast coffee, the limited edition Christmas Blend, available online or in large chain retail stores for a limited time. This medium coffee roast has a smooth, gentle taste that will surely get you in the holiday spirit.

The Christmas Blend is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans roasted and ground to perfection. You can enjoy the blend in two forms: ground, bagged coffee that is perfect for use with a French Press or traditional brewer or in single-serving K-Cup pods. Community Coffee recommends using two heaping tablespoons for every six ounces of water when using the ground coffee form. When brewing a K-Cup of this blend, opt for 8-ounces of water for a stronger brew or 12-ounces for a milder cup.

Recommended Videos

Community Coffee has over 100 years of experience sourcing, roasting, and blending premium coffees. The brand has been family-owned for its entire lifespan, focusing on partnerships with coffee farms and people who welcome it with open arms.

Related

Additionally, Community Coffee heavily emphasizes maintaining responsible coffee sourcing practices, promoting stability in the coffee supply chain from soil to cup. Community Coffee partners with Conversation International, World Coffee Research, and others to ensure a sustainable future for the world of coffee. This is an essential component for many of today’s coffee consumers who support brands committed to ethical coffee farming practices.

Try Community Coffee’s Christmas Blend while it’s still around for the season!

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Emilia Clarke’s new cocktail is a classy classic
It features high-end vodka and Eau D'or liqueur
emilia clarke signature cocktail 466688946 520222810846772 8269915400093942236 n webp

Actress and style icon Emilia Clarke has a new signature cocktail out, as part of her work as Pegasus Distillerie global brand ambassador. Featuring Pegasus vodka and Eau D'or Liqueur, the drink has freshness and fruity flavors from lime and mint and should be smooth and pleasing to drink, with a firm alcoholic backbone.

Liqueur Eau D’Or is made using oranges, lemons, cane sugar, and orange blossoms. It mimics the style of the classic Eau d’Or, adapted to modern tastes with aging in French oak barrels. The combination of the liqueur and the vodka promises a balance of zest, freshness, and sophistication.

Read more
Just in time for the holidays, New Riff is relaunching Winter Whiskey
New Riff is rereleasing its popular Winter Whiskey
New Riff

As if you needed another reason to crack open a bottle of whiskey this holiday season, New Riff is set to relaunch its popular and very aptly named Winter Whiskey. First debuting in 2020, this seasonal favorite is made with malted oats and chocolate malt.
New Riff Winter Whiskey

To say that this holiday favorite is unique is an understatement. It begins with a mash bill of 65% corn, 20% malted oats, 7% pale ale malt, 5% steel-cut raw oats, and 3% chocolate malt. It's matured for at least four years, non-chill filtered, and bottled in bond.

Read more
The 8 best light roast coffees to energize your day
Try the crisp and acidic coffee blends
cup of coffee

Light roast coffee is a go-to choice for the occasional coffee drinker or those who prefer a milder, more delicate roast. Unlike dark roast coffee, which is bold and rich, light roast coffee has an acidic, brighter taste that highlights the natural taste of the coffee bean.

Due to the milder taste of light roast coffee, these blends are typically brewed using traditional drip coffee makers or pour-over coffee makers. Unlike medium and dark roast coffees, light roast beans contain more moisture inside the bean as a result of their shorter roasting time.

Read more