Celebrate the holidays with Community Coffee’s new Christmas blend

Community Coffee’s newest flavor is perfect for bringing seasonal cheer to your kitchen throughout the holiday season. Family-owned retail coffee brand Community Coffee has launched a new medium-roast coffee, the limited edition Christmas Blend, available online or in large chain retail stores for a limited time. This medium coffee roast has a smooth, gentle taste that will surely get you in the holiday spirit.

The Christmas Blend is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans roasted and ground to perfection. You can enjoy the blend in two forms: ground, bagged coffee that is perfect for use with a French Press or traditional brewer or in single-serving K-Cup pods. Community Coffee recommends using two heaping tablespoons for every six ounces of water when using the ground coffee form. When brewing a K-Cup of this blend, opt for 8-ounces of water for a stronger brew or 12-ounces for a milder cup.

Community Coffee has over 100 years of experience sourcing, roasting, and blending premium coffees. The brand has been family-owned for its entire lifespan, focusing on partnerships with coffee farms and people who welcome it with open arms.

Additionally, Community Coffee heavily emphasizes maintaining responsible coffee sourcing practices, promoting stability in the coffee supply chain from soil to cup. Community Coffee partners with Conversation International, World Coffee Research, and others to ensure a sustainable future for the world of coffee. This is an essential component for many of today’s coffee consumers who support brands committed to ethical coffee farming practices.

Try Community Coffee’s Christmas Blend while it’s still around for the season!

