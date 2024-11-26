Time to bring out the candy canes

The holidays is often a time for sweet indulgences, and if you love your gingerbread men, candy canes, and pumpkin pie then we have a trio of recipes that will be right up your alley. Using Mr Black coffee liqueur, a smaller craft alternative to big brands like Kahlua out of Australia that promises a rich coffee flavor, these recipes capture all the sweet fun of the holidays and your favorite candies and desserts in a glass.
Gingerbread Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Salted Carmel Crown Royale
- .75 Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
- 1 oz Cold Brew Concentrate
- .5oz Gingerbread Syrup
Gingerbread Syrup: 1 part Molasses, 1 part hot water, and a heavy pinch of ground ginger, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg
Method:
Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.
Mint-tini
Ingredients:
- 1.5oz Mr Black
- .75 Don Julio Reposado
- 1oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate
- .25oz Giffard Menthe Pastille
- A few drops of peppermint extract, to taste
- Candy canes to garnish
Method:
Add ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice and shake super hard for 15 seconds. Strain into your prepared coupe and garnish with a mini candy cane.
Optional: create a candy cane rim by dipping the rim of the glass into chocolate syrup and rolling in a plate of crushed candy canes.
Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini
Ingredients:
- 1oz Mr Black
- 1oz Ketel One Vodka
- 1oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate
- 0.5oz Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup
Method:
Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.