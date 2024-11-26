Time to bring out the candy canes

Table of Contents Table of Contents Gingerbread Espresso Martini Mint-tini Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

The holidays is often a time for sweet indulgences, and if you love your gingerbread men, candy canes, and pumpkin pie then we have a trio of recipes that will be right up your alley. Using Mr Black coffee liqueur, a smaller craft alternative to big brands like Kahlua out of Australia that promises a rich coffee flavor, these recipes capture all the sweet fun of the holidays and your favorite candies and desserts in a glass.

Gingerbread Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz Salted Carmel Crown Royale

.75 Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Cold Brew Concentrate

.5oz Gingerbread Syrup

Gingerbread Syrup: 1 part Molasses, 1 part hot water, and a heavy pinch of ground ginger, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.

Ingredients:

1.5oz Mr Black

.75 Don Julio Reposado

1oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate

.25oz Giffard Menthe Pastille

A few drops of peppermint extract, to taste

Candy canes to garnish

Method:

Add ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice and shake super hard for 15 seconds. Strain into your prepared coupe and garnish with a mini candy cane.

Optional: create a candy cane rim by dipping the rim of the glass into chocolate syrup and rolling in a plate of crushed candy canes.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1oz Mr Black

1oz Ketel One Vodka

1oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate

0.5oz Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.