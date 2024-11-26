 Skip to main content
We love these sweet treat holiday cocktails featuring coffee liqueur

Time to bring out the candy canes

By
The holidays is often a time for sweet indulgences, and if you love your gingerbread men, candy canes, and pumpkin pie then we have a trio of recipes that will be right up your alley. Using Mr Black coffee liqueur, a smaller craft alternative to big brands like Kahlua out of Australia that promises a rich coffee flavor, these recipes capture all the sweet fun of the holidays and your favorite candies and desserts in a glass.

Gingerbread Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Salted Carmel Crown Royale
  • .75 Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
  • 1 oz Cold Brew Concentrate
  • .5oz Gingerbread Syrup
Gingerbread Syrup: 1 part Molasses, 1 part hot water, and a heavy pinch of ground ginger, ground cinnamon, and ground nutmeg

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.

Mint-tini

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Mr Black
  • .75 Don Julio Reposado
  • 1oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate
  • .25oz Giffard Menthe Pastille
  • A few drops of peppermint extract, to taste
  • Candy canes to garnish

Method:

Add ingredients to cocktail shaker with ice and shake super hard for 15 seconds. Strain into your prepared coupe and garnish with a mini candy cane.

Optional: create a candy cane rim by dipping the rim of the glass into chocolate syrup and rolling in a plate of crushed candy canes.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

  • 1oz Mr Black
  • 1oz Ketel One Vodka
  • 1oz Espresso or Cold Brew Concentrate
  • 0.5oz Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Method:

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin, add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass, garnish with fresh grated nutmeg.

