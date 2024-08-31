We love the convenience of a canned coffee, but you might not like to know these ones on a recall list

Your coffee is your best friend who is supposed to help keep you awake and get you through the day. It never lets you down or makes you feel bad about ordering another one. But you might not want to stay friends with certain canned coffee in your home. The FDA issued a recall, and there still might be cans on shelves in stores or in your pantry. Before you drink the next one, check for these recalled canned coffees.

What’s growing in your coffee can

The company responsible for the recall is Snapchill LLC, which operates out of Wisconsin. Snapchill oversees hundreds of products, and over 300 types of canned coffee drinks could put the public at risk in the U.S. and Canada. The issue lies with the production process. The affected cans were produced in conditions that could lead to botulinum toxin, which is the toxin that leads to the deadly form of food poisoning called botulism. Thankfully, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick from these drinks.

Snapchill voluntarily recalled the products after this was discovered. The FDA issued that the recall is a Class II risk, which means exposure to the product may cause temporary health problems, with there being a probability of serious health problems.

The canned list

The FDA has a full list of affected products. Some name brands that jump out on the list are Bent Tree Coffee, Cape Cod Coffee, and Coterie Coffee Co., but look through the whole thing if you like to jump from brand to brand.

Words to look for

Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC

You will see this phrase on the can under the label for nutritious facts.

Snapchill Coffee

You may only see Snapchill Coffee on the label somewhere, so look for that.

The fresh ground details

The coffee in the recall comes in 7oz to 12oz containers and a slew of brand names. You will have to look at the label because there is no way you can remember all items on the list. Though the recall was issued a few months ago, the manufacturing dates are June 16, 2024, through April 16, 2025, so you should still be cautious. We have all drank coffee made with expired beans before, and some cans might slip through the crack on the shelves, so it’s best to check every time you grab canned coffee.

If you find a can of the recalled coffee, you can take it back to the store you bought it from for a refund or toss it. You can still get a refund if you throw the coffee out. All you need is the receipt and a picture of the coffee before you chuck it.

Recalls happen, and this one just happens to be for a drink most of us crave every day. Check your cabinets and fridge and look at the canned coffee in the store before you grab it. We don’t mean to kill your caffeine buzz, but it’s better than anyone getting sick from their favorite cup of coffee and then having a love-hate relationship with it afterward.