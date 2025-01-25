 Skip to main content
Cafe Au Lait vs. latte: Are these two coffee orders the same?

Comparing these two coffee orders

As a coffee connoisseur who has traveled to Paris, I’m embarrassed to say I never had a chance to order a “Cafe Au Lait” while visiting French coffee shops. Something about the name sounds fancy and almost intimidating. However, the Cafe Au Lait is one of the more simplistic Barista-style coffees you can order, containing only coffee and milk. Conversely, a latte uses an espresso base and much more milk for a completely different flavor. Not to mention, one drink has a French origin, where the other formed its roots in Italy. No matter where you order your coffee, here’s how to differentiate between a Cafe Au Lait vs. latte — which are not the same coffee order.

Cafe Au Lait vs. latte

As you can see in this short video by Birchin Lane Coffee Company, a Cafe Au Lait and a latte look similar but contain different ingredients. Cafe Au Lait, which translates to “coffee with milk” in French, contains equal portions of brewed coffee and steamed milk. This coffee is made with one part coffee to one part steamed milk, which keeps things simple and does not include any milk froth or foam on top. The coffee used for a Cafe Au Lait is regular coffee, which can be brewed either with a traditional drip coffee maker or a French Press coffee maker. The Cafe Au Lait is mild and creamy — a drink I feel any coffee drinker can enjoy.

Conversely, the latte has Italian origins and is made with espresso and steamed milk. Using espresso in a latte creates a richer, bolder coffee taste. Another difference between the Cafe Au Lait vs. latte is the ratio of coffee to milk used. Unlike a Cafe Au Lait with a balanced 1:1 ratio, lattes often use a 3:1 or 4:1 ratio. All in all, this yields a coffee that is far creamier and heavier to drink.

Variations of each drink

One thing I’ve learned about coffee is that there’s never only one way to craft a drink. Part of what makes preparing coffee drinks special and unique is the ability to make every drink your own. In their traditional, non-altered forms, both a latte and a Cafe Au Lait are unsweetened and sweetened only by the naturally occurring sugar in the milk.

However, if you travel the world, you’ll encounter many different variations of both drinks. A Cafe Au Lait in Italy is a Caffe Latte, considered the Italian version of the French drink. However, the Caffe Latte differs from the latte you’ll find in the Starbucks drive-thru line. If you find yourself visiting Italy, ordering just a “latte” will certainly leave you confused, as this translates to a glass of milk. You’ll want to order a “Caffe Latte” to get the espresso drink you likely have in mind.

You may even come across different modifications of these drinks in the United States. For example, a New Orleans-style Cafe Au Lait or katte might contain chicory root coffee, which adds a different, bitter flavor to the drink. In New Orleans, these drinks pair well with sweet, powdered sugar Beignets to offset the bitter taste of the chicory coffee.

Many local coffee shops and nationwide coffee shops like Starbucks offer sweetened and seasonal versions of lattes, such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte in the fall or the Creme Brulee Latte in the wintertime. You’ll also find dozens of non-dairy variations of the latte across the U.S., such as the popular Oat Milk Latte. The Cafe Au Lait may be lurking on some French-inspired coffee shop menus in the U.S.; however, it’s certainly harder to find.

Presentation of a Cafe Au Lait vs. latte

The differences between a Cafe Au Lait and a latte extend beyond just differences in the ingredients. After all, presentation is everything. The French serve a Cafe Au Lait in a wide, large-brimmed bowl called a “bol” which is usually white. Picture a traditional coffee saucer and spoon if you imagine how this drink will be served in a French cafe. The drink’s appearance is blended and doesn’t contain any art on the top (as there is no milk foam to do so).

A latte is sometimes served in tall, clear glass, which shows off its unique layers. However, a latte can sometimes be served in a white cup with a saucer as well. The milk foam on the top of a latte creates the right atmosphere to create fun patterns and intricate latte art. If your coffee contains a pattern on the top, this is one tell-tale sign it’s a latte and not a Cafe Au Lait. Of course, when ordering either of these drinks to-go, it can be harder to tell the difference in a to-go coffee cup.

