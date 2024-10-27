This new bourbon from Breckenridge was made for "Movember"

If you didn’t know it already, “No-Shave November” is a month-long charity campaign held each November (or Movember) to raise awareness for men’s health, specifically mental health, and early awareness of prostate, testicular, and other cancers. And while it’s great to join the cause and spend a month growing a proverbial playoff beard, it’s also great when you can grow your whiskers while sipping on some tasty whiskey.

Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon

Located at 9,600 feet, Breckenridge is the highest distillery in the world. On top of that, it makes a handful of award-winning, noteworthy whiskeys. None as important as its recently released Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon.

Recommended Videos

This whiskey was made for ‘No Shave November,’ an annual charity-driven event that began in 2015 to honor Matthew Hill, a man who fought but eventually succumbed to colorectal cancer. For every bottle of this limited-edition bourbon sold, Breckenridge will donate $5 to Fight Colorectal Cancer.

The bourbon was made as a tribute to the whiskey your dad would hide or lock up because it was so flavorful and complex that he didn’t want anyone without a refined palate to indulge. It’s a blend of hand-selected bourbons. The result is a nuanced, memorable whiskey with flavors like dark chocolate, butterscotch, stone fruits, toffee, and even lychee fruit.

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, you can’t just stroll into your local liquor store and grab a bottle of this soon-to-be sought-after whiskey. This is a limited-edition Flaviar exclusive release. To get a bottle, head over to Flaviar.com and purchase a bottle for $52.99.

Buy Now