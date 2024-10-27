 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon is being released to benefit “No-Shave November”

This new bourbon from Breckenridge was made for "Movember"

By
Breckenridge
Breckenridge

If you didn’t know it already, “No-Shave November” is a month-long charity campaign held each November (or Movember) to raise awareness for men’s health, specifically mental health, and early awareness of prostate, testicular, and other cancers. And while it’s great to join the cause and spend a month growing a proverbial playoff beard, it’s also great when you can grow your whiskers while sipping on some tasty whiskey.

Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon

Breckenridge
Breckenridge

Located at 9,600 feet, Breckenridge is the highest distillery in the world. On top of that, it makes a handful of award-winning, noteworthy whiskeys. None as important as its recently released Breckenridge Dad’s Stash Bourbon.

Recommended Videos

This whiskey was made for ‘No Shave November,’ an annual charity-driven event that began in 2015 to honor Matthew Hill, a man who fought but eventually succumbed to colorectal cancer. For every bottle of this limited-edition bourbon sold, Breckenridge will donate $5 to Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Related

The bourbon was made as a tribute to the whiskey your dad would hide or lock up because it was so flavorful and complex that he didn’t want anyone without a refined palate to indulge. It’s a blend of hand-selected bourbons. The result is a nuanced, memorable whiskey with flavors like dark chocolate, butterscotch, stone fruits, toffee, and even lychee fruit.

Where can I buy it?

Pouring whiskey into a glass
Chetty Thomas / Shutterstock

Sadly, you can’t just stroll into your local liquor store and grab a bottle of this soon-to-be sought-after whiskey. This is a limited-edition Flaviar exclusive release. To get a bottle, head over to Flaviar.com and purchase a bottle for $52.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Bunnahabhain is releasing 30-year and 40-year single malt whiskies in the US
Bunnahabhain is releasing it oldest whiskies yet
Bunnahabhain

Famed Scotch whisky brand Bunnahabhain is set to release the oldest single malt whiskies ever available to American consumers. Distilled, matured, and bottled on the sheep-filled Inner Hebrides island of Islay, these two releases spent three and four decades aging, respectively.

If you didn’t know it, while most of the distilleries on Islay are known for their smoky, peated single malts, Bunnahabhain isn’t. Both expressions were matured in ex-sherry casks and, while free of smoke, have the salty, coastal aromas and flavors of the island where they’re made.

Read more
Safai Bourbon is entering the whiskey market with a new single barrel bourbon
The cofounder of Rabbit Hole is launching a new whiskey
Safai Bourbon

Mike Safai is the co-founder of Rabbit Hole Distilling. He has since moved on from the popular distillery and founded Safai Coffee. Even while growing his coffee business, he held onto a collection of American whiskey barrels just in case he wanted to get back into the whiskey game. Well, it obviously drew him back in because recently, Safai Bourbon launched its first expression, a single-barrel Kentucky straight bourbon.
Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Distilled at New Riff Distillery in Newport, Kentucky, Safai Kentucky Straight Bourbon is the first release from the renowned whiskey innovator. The mash bill was initially made not for a whiskey but for a wheat beer. In addition to corn, it also contains a unique ingredient: honey-roasted malt.

Read more
Johnnie Walker is releasing the perfect blended whisky for Après Ski
Johnnie Walker is releasing a whisky that's perfect for skiers
Johnnie Walker

There’s no more prominent name than Johnnie Walker in the blended Scotch whisky world. It’s well-known for its broad range of whiskies (from cheap and mixable to expensive and sippable), with Johnnie Walker Blue being the crown jewel. And while we love this long-matured, award-winning whisky on its own, we also love it when the brand launches limited-edition versions of this iconic expression. The newest was made with skiers in mind, and it’s called Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet.
Johnnie Walker Ice Chalet

This limited-edition blended whisky is a collaboration between Johnnie Walker and luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment. The result is an all-new Johnnie Walker Blue Label blend created by Master Blender Emma Walker. It was inspired by “Blue Hour,” the time of day when you’re skiing and snowboarding and ready for some drinks. It just might be the perfect whisky for Après Ski.
The bottle

Read more