A cozy Hot Toddy, a classic Old Fashioned, and a casual Barbary Punch

Brandy is one of those spirits which everyone has heard of but few people seem to drink. While its heyday as a household staple has passed, it’s worth getting to know brandy especially if you enjoy making cocktails.

You’ll find brandy is the backbone of many famous drinks like the Sidecar, the Vieux Carre, and the Brandy Alexander. That variety of citrusy, herbal, and sweet drinks shows just how versatile this spirit can be when it comes to mixing. It’s also a popular ingredient for a punch bowl, mixing well with fruit juices.

If you’ve tried out the brandy classics and are looking to explore the spirit further, the brand Argonaut Brandy has three brandy cocktails that are ideal for fall, from a cozy Hot Toddy to a classic Old Fashioned and a casual Barbary Punch.

Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz. Fat Thumb Brandy

¼ oz. Simple Syrup (or syrup of choice: Agave, Maple, etc.)

2-3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Add ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice, and stir together to combine/chill. Strain into a double old fashioned rocks glass filled with rock ice.

Express the oils of an orange peel over the cocktail glass, rubbing the peel around the rim. Add peel into the cocktail along with your choice of brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry.

Barbary Punch

Ingredients:

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy

48 oz. Pineapple Juice

8 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

4 oz. Simple Syrup

Method:

Garnish each cocktail with a fresh pineapple, a brandied cherry or fine Amarena cherry, and lime wheel.

Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. Argonaut Brandy of Choice

¾ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz. Honey of Choice (or Maple Syrup)

Hot Water

Method:

Add ingredients into a tempered mug, and stir together until syrup is fully dissolved.

Garnish with a clove-studded lemon wheel (cinnamon stick or fresh mint can also be added if desired).