 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Celebrate the start of summer with this brandy punch

Celebrate the start of summer with this brandy punch recipe from Argonaut Brandy

By
Argonaut Brandy
Argonaut Brandy

Brandy is one of those spirits that can often linger at the back of a home bar, rather overlooked until you need to pull it out for a specific cocktail. But it’s not something that you want to skip if you’re hoping to have a well-stocked bar, as it’s an essential ingredient for a number of classic cocktails.

There’s the New Orleans cocktail Vieux Carre, which combines brandy with cognac and rye whiskey, or the Brandy Alexander, a classic dessert cocktail that uses crème de cacao and cream along with brandy for a sweet, thick drink. And of course the beloved Sidecar, combining brandy with orange liqueur and lemon juice.

Recommended Videos

But none of these are necessarily summer drinks as such. If you have some brandy and you’re wondering what else you can do with it, then the brand Argonaut Brandy has some suggestions for summer cocktails that are refreshing choices to sip in the warm evenings.

Summer brandy punch

A punch is a great way to make cocktails for a crowd, and this Prospector’s Punch would be ideal for sharing at a barbecue or picnic. Mix up in a large bowl and provide a ladle and glasses, then let your guests help themselves for an easy and crowd-pleasing way to serve drinks. You could also do an accompanying version without the brandy for those who prefer a non-alcoholic option.

Prospector’s Punch:

  • 24 oz. Argonaut Brandy
  • 8 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 24 oz. Double Steeped Black Tea
  • 24 oz. Ginger Beer
  • 6 oz. Wildflower Honey (or Honey of Choice)
  • 2 Stick of Cinnamon (Broken)
  • 8 oz. Dried Cranberries
  • 6 oz. Sugar

Method:

In a medium saucepan, toast 2 sticks of cinnamon until fragrant (2-3 minutes), then cover with 2 cups of water, let simmer covered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add black tea, let steep for 5 minutes then strain. While warm add honey, cranberries, and sugar. Stir to combine and let cool to room temperature. Serve in a punch bowl with one large ice block or multiple medium cubes. Add brandy, black tea infusion, lemon juice, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with citrus wheels, cinnamon sticks, and fresh herbs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
10 classic summer cocktails everyone should know how to make
Enjoy your summer with these incredible, classic drinks
Gin cocktail

We are right at the cusp of summer. It's the season of backyard campfires, yard games, dangling your feet off a dock, and seemingly endless sunny days. It's a great time of year for refreshing, crisp beer. But it's also the perfect time for classic summer cocktails. Lucky for you, there are many to choose from. And while we love a rich, complex, boozy Old Fashioned or Manhattan any time of year, in the summer, we tend to opt for thirst-quenching, fresh cocktails.
Classic summer drink recipes

The best part? These iconic, refreshing summer drinks are all reasonably easy to whip up. You don't need an advanced degree in mixology and a whole cabinet of tinctures, herbs, and other ingredients to make them. Most of them are only a few ingredients and the ones with more are still fairly easy to shake up. These are the summery drinks that everyone should know how to make. Keep scrolling to see them all and learn a few new recipes to wow your friends and family this summer.
Margarita

Read more
These are the absolute best citrus beers to drink this summer
Citrus and beer were made for each other
Beer

If you’ve ever imbibed a classic, crisp Corona Extra with a lime wedge, you understand that citrus and beer were made for each other. Well, maybe not stouts, porters, and other darker beers. But lighter styles are perfect playmates with limes, lemons, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits.

Summer is the perfect time for a thirst-quenching, refreshing beer. The season is also a great time to enjoy a citrus-centric beer. The best part? Well, there are a lot to choose from. Lagers, IPAs, Gose-style beers, wheat beers, pilsners, and countless styles are flavored with citrus fruits.
The best citrus beers to drink this summer

Read more
Celebrate National Daiquiri Day by enjoying this classic rum cocktail
Diplomático suggests a traditional or mango version of the Daiquiri
national daiquiri day diplomatico rum

Today, June 19, is the lesser known holiday of National Daiquiri Day. And while when you hear the word daiquiri your mind might go straight to sweet, fruity, slushy strawberry drinks casually knocked back on a beach, this is in fact a classic rum cocktail that's worth making at home to enjoy the flavors of rum.

With a simple combination of rum, lime juice, and sugar, this drink in its classic form has more in common with a gin gimlet than a strawberry slushie. And because of its simplicity, it's a great way to explore the nuances of different types of rum. So if you have a bottle of rum at the back of your home bar that you're not sure what to do with, or if you want to pick up a nice bottle of rum and try some experimenting with it, then the daiquiri is a great choice of cocktail to start with.

Read more