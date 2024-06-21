Celebrate the start of summer with this brandy punch recipe from Argonaut Brandy

Brandy is one of those spirits that can often linger at the back of a home bar, rather overlooked until you need to pull it out for a specific cocktail. But it’s not something that you want to skip if you’re hoping to have a well-stocked bar, as it’s an essential ingredient for a number of classic cocktails.

There’s the New Orleans cocktail Vieux Carre, which combines brandy with cognac and rye whiskey, or the Brandy Alexander, a classic dessert cocktail that uses crème de cacao and cream along with brandy for a sweet, thick drink. And of course the beloved Sidecar, combining brandy with orange liqueur and lemon juice.

But none of these are necessarily summer drinks as such. If you have some brandy and you’re wondering what else you can do with it, then the brand Argonaut Brandy has some suggestions for summer cocktails that are refreshing choices to sip in the warm evenings.

Summer brandy punch

A punch is a great way to make cocktails for a crowd, and this Prospector’s Punch would be ideal for sharing at a barbecue or picnic. Mix up in a large bowl and provide a ladle and glasses, then let your guests help themselves for an easy and crowd-pleasing way to serve drinks. You could also do an accompanying version without the brandy for those who prefer a non-alcoholic option.

Prospector’s Punch:

24 oz. Argonaut Brandy

8 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

24 oz. Double Steeped Black Tea

24 oz. Ginger Beer

6 oz. Wildflower Honey (or Honey of Choice)

2 Stick of Cinnamon (Broken)

8 oz. Dried Cranberries

6 oz. Sugar

Method:

In a medium saucepan, toast 2 sticks of cinnamon until fragrant (2-3 minutes), then cover with 2 cups of water, let simmer covered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and add black tea, let steep for 5 minutes then strain. While warm add honey, cranberries, and sugar. Stir to combine and let cool to room temperature. Serve in a punch bowl with one large ice block or multiple medium cubes. Add brandy, black tea infusion, lemon juice, and top with ginger beer. Garnish with citrus wheels, cinnamon sticks, and fresh herbs.

