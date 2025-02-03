 Skip to main content
Blade and Bow Bourbon wants to send you on the ultimate golf outing

By
If you’re a golf fan, you’ve probably dreamt about spending a day hitting the links with your favorite pro and then enjoying a cocktail or two at the 19th Hole. Well, thanks to the folks at Blade and Bow, this dream is about to become a reality.

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon has just launched a sweepstakes where you can win an epic day of golf with professional golfer and US Open champion Wyndham Clark. One winner and as many as three friends will be flown to a premier US golf destination where you’ll play eighteen holes and even enjoy a post-golf social house with the popular golfer at the “19th Hole”. You can bet there will be a lot of Blade and Bow Bourbon at the clubhouse.

The trip also includes two nights at a prestigious golf destination. Everything is paid for, including first-class flights and accommodations. The overall value of this trip is over $12,500.

But that’s not all. Not only will you be golfing with Clark, but he’ll even help you out with tips and might even help you finally fix your wonky Happy Gilmore-esque swing.

“I owe my strong golf game to the pros who were willing to play with me and teach me long before I was ranked, so I’m excited to pay it forward with one lucky golf-lover,” Clark said in a press release.

“Nothing is better than golfing with people who have genuine enthusiasm and heart for the sport.”

How do I enter?

The sweepstakes runs from now until June 15th, 20205. Entrants must be twenty-five years or older. For more information, visit the Blade and Bow sweepstakes page.

