Best Prime Day Sous Vide Deals for 2021

Navigating Prime Day Deals for kitchen gadgets can be overwhelming, especially when you’re looking for the best Prime Day sous vide deals. Having a lot of questions about what to look for in an at-home sous vide cooker (also sometimes called circulators) is natural. That’s why we’re here to help you determine exactly what makes a sous vide cooker great and what makes it just okay. We’ll provide some key insights to the best Prime Day sous vide deals going on right now.

Should You Buy a New Sous Vide on Prime Day?

Sous vide translated from French is “under vacuum.” This can make the process of sous vide cooking even more intimidating, but don’t be. It’s true, cooking with the sous vide method takes some preparation; however, that’s the case with every home-cooked meal from scratch. If you love cooked-to-perfection meats, veggies, eggs, and even desserts, then there’s no reason not to buy a sous vide cooker on Prime day. Amazon offers a wide range of sous vide cookers. All of them can be used in the home setting, and some can even be used professionally.

Sous vide cookers are notoriously expensive, especially professional-grade ones. That means that this Prime Day is the best opportunity to get the most savings. Also, you can put whatever is left of that tax return to good use. If you think about it, when is the next time you’ll really want to have a sous vide to show off your cooking skills? It’s probably going to be Thanksgiving. That means you can’t wait around until Black Friday rolls around again. Plus, buying during Prime Day sous vide sales gives you the best odds of getting a discounted precision cooker of your choice. Prime Day is for Amazon Prime members only. Even if you did decide to wait until Black Friday, you’d be fighting for deals against many more people.

Also, don’t think that major cooking holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are the only time you can use your sous vide. You can and probably should use it at least once a day, if not every day. Sous vide cookers force you to pre-plan your meals, which can be a good thing. You can prep, season, and seal your meals in airtight bags and freeze them ahead of time. Then let them thaw overnight in the fridge, then place them in the sous vide bath and cook when you get home from work. You can even cook your meals from frozen with a sous vide cooker; it will just take a little longer.

Another great thing about sous vide cookers is that many of them are equipped with Wi-Fi controls. So you can set your food up in an ice bath, then activate your sous vide from anywhere when you want it to start cooking. Sous vide cookers allow you to “set and forget” your food like a slow cooker but deliver precision results with meats cooked precisely to your desired temperature. That’s also why many people refer to sous vide cooking as “precision cooking.”

How to Choose a Sous Vide on Prime Day

When it comes to sous vide (precision) cooking, there are four main things to consider when trying to decide which device you’d like to purchase on Prime Day. First, do you prefer a wand-style sous-vide cooker or one where the bath is contained within the cooker? Secondly, you should decide if Wi-Fi capability is a must-have feature. Next, the water capacity which the sous vide can circulate is important to consider. Finally, and perhaps the most important thing to consider when shopping Prime Day sous vide sales is the price.

When thinking about which sous vide cooker to buy on Prime Day, it’s essential to consider what type of sous vide cooker you prefer; wand-style or self-containing. Most sous vide cookers are wand-style. They are small, easy to store, and you can attach them to any vessel capable of holding the water for the sous vide bath. A self-containing sous-vide cooker sort of looks like a slow cooker. It has a vessel built into it, and you just add the water and the food. It is said that a self-containing sous vide holds a more consistent temperature because the bath is enclosed with the machine; however, there is no hard evidence to support this. Self-containing sous vide machines are also harder to store and typically don’t come equipped with Wi-Fi.

Speaking of Wi-Fi, that is another feature that many sous vide cookers have, but not all. Understandably, sous vide cookers without Wi-Fi capability will be slightly less expensive than ones that do. Consider if you will actually use the Wi-Fi feature. Most of the time, people use their sous vide cooker while they’re at home and wind up paying extra for a feature they don’t need. However, if you plan on setting up your sous vide cooker in the morning then turning it on from your smartphone at the office to return home to a perfectly cooked meal, then you probably want the Wi-Fi feature.

Next, understanding the water capacity of a sous vide cooker is important when deciding what type to buy during Prime Day. The water capacity refers to the amount of water it can circulate throughout the sous vide bath while keeping it at your desired cooking temperature. Most sous vide cookers designed for home use are capable of a 2.5 to 5-gallon capacity, which is more than enough for most home cooking applications. On the other hand, if you’re looking to sous vide multiple large cuts of meat, you might need to go with a more professional-grade model with a stronger motor and heating element.

Finally, although it may seem like the most expensive kitchen gadget is the best, that’s not always the case. When it comes to sous vide cookers, you can find models on Amazon that range from $50-$600. That’s a huge variance in price! It’s obvious that the more expensive models will have some features that the less costly models don’t. However, brand perception plays a big role in the cost of everything, sous vide machines not excluded. There’s nothing that says a $50 sous vide can’t do the same job as a $500 one. One of the great things about Amazon is the many product reviews written by customers. Even on Prime Day, it’s crucial to take the time and research the product to try and make the most informed decision. So read customer reviews, look at the product capabilities and specs, and choose the model you feel is suitable for you.

