Best Prime Day Ninja Deals for 2021

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These Prime Day Ninja deals could not have come at a better time. Perhaps the pandemic inspired you to develop your home cooking skills since you had the time to test new recipes while restaurants were closed or restricted to takeout. But now the world is gradually opening back up, and the time and desire you have for home cooking may be waning. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. Ninja offers a range of kitchen appliances to help you prepare delicious meals with little cleanup or effort required. With Amazon’s current Prime Day deals, you’ll find discounts on Ninja pressure cookers, countertop grills, blenders, and more.

Not sure which Ninja appliance you need? We’ve also put together a handy shopping guide to help you find the right Ninja gadget for your kitchen. If you want to expand your kitchen appliance search beyond Ninja, take a look at the best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals for offers from Keurig, Cuisinart, Instant Pot, and many more. Meanwhile, if it’s a new backyard grill you’re hoping to score at a discount, head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day grill deals.

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals

Should You Buy a New Ninja Appliance on Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day Ninja sales yield some of the best deals you’ll find for these items outside of Black Friday. There’s no need to sit back and let the deals pass you by if you’re in the market for a new Ninja kitchen appliance. Granted, you can hold out for better Ninja offers during Black Friday. But unlike last year, when Prime Day and Black Friday were roughly one month apart, there’s now a five-month gap between these two shopping holidays. If you see a sale on the Ninja appliance you want right now during Prime Day, grab it — you’ll still receive a stellar deal.

Although it’s Amazon Prime Day, today’s best Ninja deals aren’t limited to Amazon. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, you can’t access Prime Day deals. However, major retailers like Walmart and Best Buy are running their own sales, which include discounts on Ninja appliances. Unlike Amazon Prime Day deals, Walmart and Best Buy sales are open to the general public. That accessibility is good news for the most part; you’ll have to act quickly since a lack of exclusivity means there’s a lot more competition for the best deals.

How to Choose a Ninja Appliance on Prime Day

Ninja appliances come in six categories: Pressure cookers, indoor grills, blenders/food processors, ovens, air fryers, and coffee/tea makers. One thing to be aware of is how multifunctional Ninja appliances are. For instance, a Ninja pressure cooker can also roast, air fry, and steam. However, if you’re shopping specifically for a pressure cooker, make sure it’s adept at pressure cooking — any additional features should be a bonus.

Also, consider how much you’re willing to spend. Think about which functions you want most from your new Ninja appliance. Purchasing a kitchen gadget that’s chock-full of features you won’t ever use is an unwise investment, even if you buy it at a remarkable discount. Stay within your means, budget-wise and feature-wise.

Here’s a breakdown of each Ninja appliance category, along with our recommendations within each.

Ninja Pressure Cookers

The Ninja Foodi is the company’s answer to the popular Instant Pot. It’s a pricier alternative to the Instant Pot, but the Ninja Foodi is also capable of air frying, something most Instant Pot models can’t do without a specialized lid. For solo meals or dinners for two, check out the 5-quart Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, which also acts as a slow cooker, broiler, and yogurt maker. Meanwhile, the 6.5-quart Ninja OP302 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a good size for larger families and includes a dehydrate function for homemade beef jerky and fruit snacks.

Ninja Indoor Grills

Ninja Foodi indoor grills include additional cooking functions like air crisp, dehydrate, and roast, making them a formidable competitor to the Foreman Grill. The most impressive indoor grill Ninja has right now is its Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill. It has a 4-quart air fryer, built-in thermometer, and Smart Cook System with nine doneness levels and four protein settings so your meals are grilled to perfection. Ditch the smart features and save money with the Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill, which otherwise has the same functionality.

Ninja Blenders/Food Processors

Before it began manufacturing other kitchen appliances, Ninja was best known for its blenders and food processors. Its former flagship products are still held in high regard and have evolved to provide an array of functions. The Nutri Ninja Blender Kitchen System is a 2-in-1 appliance that features a 1,200-watt motor and comes with a 72-ounce pitcher, an 8-cup food processor bowl, and a 16-ounce travel cup. Just need a decent blender for your morning smoothies? The Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender is ideal for preparing your favorite drinks in large batches. And if it’s a standalone food processor you want, the Ninja Food Chopper Express Chop is perfect for quick sauces and garnishes.

Ninja Ovens

Ninja’s ovens are the company’s latest offering. There are only three to choose from right now, but each of them is flush with functions. The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Oven is a true convection oven that also roasts, broils, toasts, and dehydrates. The upgraded Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven adds smart cooking capabilities and a built-in smart thermometer. Don’t have space on your countertop for an extra-large oven? The Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven has a smaller footprint and features Digital Crisp Technology for even cooking at optimum temperatures.

Ninja Air Fryers

Ninja has become a leader in the air fryer market. Its Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer is the first air fryer to come with two independent baskets. The DualZone Technology makes it possible to cook a multicourse meal in one appliance — resulting in less mess to clean and no need to fire up the oven or stove (a blessing when it’s already hot outside). The smaller Ninja Max XL Air Fryer comes with a single 5.5-quart basket and is perfect for snacks or solo meals.

Ninja Coffee/Tea Makers

Whether you want a reliable machine to brew your coffee in the morning or have the need to summon your inner barista, Ninja’s line of coffee makers has what you’re seeking. The Ninja Programmable 12-Cup Brewer has a delay brew button so you can wake up to a fresh pot of coffee awaiting you. Meanwhile, the Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System allows you to make a variety of cafe-style coffee and tea drinks and even includes a built-in milk frother for that extra-fancy touch.

Editors' Recommendations