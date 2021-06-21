  1. Food & Drink
Best Prime Day Knife Deals for 2021

Every home chef should have a reliable kitchen knife set to make the prepping process easier. If your knives have seen better days, or you’re simply in the market for a new set, check out today’s Amazon Prime Day deals. We’ve rounded up our choices for the best Prime Day knife sales you can shop now. Require a little extra guidance? Head below for a brief guide to buying the right kitchen knives for your needs and budget.

Should your kitchen need a refresh beyond knives, there are plenty of deals to be had this Prime Day. Head over to our roundup of the best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals for discounts on air fryers, coffee makers, and much more. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor cooking game this summer, see what the best Prime Day grill deals have to offer.

Best Prime Day Knife Deals

Williams Sonoma Chef Knives Sale

Up to 60% off
Don't pass up the opportunity to get a limited edition chef knife at a lower price. Williams Sonoma offers some of the highest-quality chef knives from Global to Wüsthof.
Wayfair Knife Sets Sale

Up to 70% off
Now's the perfect time to add new chef knives to your kitchen with these sweet discounts on top-tier knives.
Knives ship free

Sur La Table Knives Sale

up to 50% off
Get the highest quality chef knives on the market for around half their original price at Sur La Table. From Zwilling J.A. Henckels to Miyabi.
Chef Craft Elite 8" Chef Knife

$29 $45
The textured design of these German steel knives prevents food from sticking to the blade.
Chroma Kasumi Titanium 7.75" Chef's Knife

$176 $214
The titanium coating on this Chroma knife helps prevent corrosion. The blade also comes in a unique blue color.
Sasaki 8" Chef Knife with Guard

$101 $108
Get precise cuts with the "super steel" of blades. This 67-layered Damascus high-carbon steel knife gives you optimal cutting ability.
LEVINCHY 8-inch Damascus Chef's Knife

$50 $70
Levinchy's knife has an elegant design to it. The blade is made from Damascus steel and has a ripple-effect carving. The Pakka Wood Handle is also anti-slip and guarantees balance and precision.
PAUDIN Pro 8-Inch Chef's Knife

$29 $36
Made from carbon stainless steel with an ergonomic handle, this Paudin knife is perfect for chopping veggies and slicing bread.
Shun Classic 8” Chef’s Knife

$145 $213
Add this Shun chef's knife to your kitchen essentials. He has a sharp edge, made with chromium for corrosion resistance, and cobalt for additional durability.
Chroma Type 301 Chef's Knife

$122 $165
This Chroma seems scary to use because the handle is bare, but it's 100% safe and easier to clean. This is exclusively a prep knife and not for cutting bones and frozen foods.
Bob Kramer 8" Pakkawood Chef Knife

$300 $380
This Bob Kramer steel knife was sharpened through ice-hardening. Handcrafted in Seki, Japan, the blade is ultra-thin, making it lightweight and easy to control while cutting meat and vegetables.
Zwilling J.A Henckels Pro Chef's Knife, 8"

$150 $190
Cut, dice, or chop all the ingredients with utmost precision and comfort with this ultra-sharp, versatile chef knife -- perfect for either Eastern or Western-style cutting.
Aroma House Professional 8-Inch Chef Knife

$33 $50
This double-edged knife highlights an ergonomic, non-slip handle to reduce hand strain and fatigue -- perfect for both left and right-handed people.
Cuisinart 15-piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Cutlery Set

$80 $100
Complete your kitchen setup with this 15-piece knife set. Each knife is extremely sharp and ready to make your food prep faster and easier.
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels TWIN Signature 7-inch Chinese Chef's Knife

$90 $113
Chop vegetables faster and make cooking easier with this lightweight Chinese chef's knife. It has an ice-hardended FRIODUR blade which stays sharp longer.
MOSFiATA 8-Inch Super Sharp Professional Chef's Knife

$40 $100
From slicing and chopping to mincing and dicing, this knife can do it all with its sharp blade that cuts precisely and a comfortable to grip so there's no strain even after prolonged usage.
Mundial Titan Chef's Knife

$30 $54
This Mundial knife is perfect for cutting fruits and vegetables as it curves upward for easier slicing and mincing.
Yoshihiro VG10 16 Layer Hammered Damascus Gyuto Japanese Chefs Knife

$135 $165
This Yoshihiro knife is pricier than the others, but for good reason. The Japanese steel blade has an exceptional sharpness and the blade is made from premium mahogany so you know it'll last long.
Furi Pro 9" Chef's Knife

$56 $80
This Furi knife may look small and compact, but it actually has a strong, thick blade made from high-carbon stainless steel.
Should You Buy a New Knife on Prime Day?

Frankly, the best time to buy a new knife is when you need one. If that happens to be right now, you can take advantage of the discounts from this year’s Prime Day knife deals. Of course, Black Friday and Cyber Monday may yield even stronger discounts on kitchen knives than Prime Day, but there’s no need to wait if a new knife or knife block set is a current priority. You’ll score a good deal in this week’s Prime Day knife sales regardless.

Amazon Prime Day may be the main shopping event this week but there’s plenty of competition from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Bed Bath & Beyond. That means you’ll be able to shop around for offers on kitchen knives outside of Amazon Prime Day. Also, keep in mind that Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you don’t have (or want) an Amazon Prime membership, competing Prime Day sales are open to the general public.

How to Choose a Knife on Prime Day

German or Japanese Steel?

The first thing to consider when shopping Prime Day knife deals is geography — Japanese or German steel, that is. German steel knives are durable and balanced, making them a good choice for beginners. Japanese steel knives are razor sharp and capable of even the most precise cuts; they’re ideal for chefs with advanced knife skills. (See our guide to the best steel for knives for a more thorough explanation.)

Chef’s Knife or Santoku?

There are many types of kitchen knives, so which one should you buy? Every home cook should own a chef’s knife. This versatile tool is enough for novices as it can slice, dice, and chop. The Santoku knife is an upgraded Japanese version of a chef’s knife that features a thinner, flatter blade best suited for up-and-down chopping.

If your culinary skills call for a broader range of cutting tools, look into buying a knife set with a range of blades. Some sets even include a wood block or other holder for easy storage on your countertop. The most common blades found in kitchen knife sets include:

  • Utility knife: Similar to a chef’s knife, but better for trimming or coring.
  • Paring knife: This is a small blade for precision cuts — think produce or shrimp.
  • Boning knife: Use this to remove bones (obviously) or butterfly raw meat (less obvious).
  • Fillet knife: This is a must if you regularly prepare and cook fresh fish.
  • Butcher knife: Designed to cut all types of meat, but also good for slicing thicker vegetables.
  • Meat cleaver: Best for slicing thick cuts of meat with precision.
  • Carving knife: A thin blade that comes in handy for Thanksgiving turkey or Christmas ham.

If you’re in the vicinity of a kitchen or home goods store, check out the knives on display to get a feel for them. When using a knife, you want to make sure the handle feels comfortable, balanced, and secure in your hand. (The last thing you need for yourself or anyone else is a trip to the hospital.)

Top Dollar or Bargain Buy?

And lest we forget about budget — how much should you spend during Prime Day knife sales? While paying top-dollar for a chef’s knife may make you feel like a “legit” chef, you can pay between $80 and $100 and still secure something that will last you years. Beginners may be able to get away with something that costs even less but is still of decent quality as they develop their slicing-and-dicing skills.

If you’re thinking of purchasing a knife block set, consider which blades you’ll use regularly. There’s no use in paying for a set that includes a lot of what you don’t need, even if you get it on sale. Alternatively, you can save more money by only purchasing individual knives you know you’ll actually use.

