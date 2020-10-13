Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals 2020: Deals to Shop Today

Amateur home cooks and experts alike will find a wide selection of Prime Day kitchen appliance deals on sale today, including Prime Day deals on Instant Pots, air fryers, blenders, coffee machines, and more. You’ll need to act fast, though: These offers won’t be around for long.
Today’s Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
- Instant Pot Ultra Mini (3-Quart) — $50, was $120
- Toshiba AC25CEW-SS Digital Toaster Oven with Convection Cooking — $58, was $76
- Toshiba EM925A5A-BS Microwave Oven — $63, was $90
- Dorothy Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker — $66, was $80
- Toshiba EM131A5C-SS Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor — $84, was $120
- Toshiba TRCS01 Cooker — $105, was $150
- Toshiba EC042A5C-SS Countertop Microwave Oven — $148, was $190
With a powerful 1,500-watt output and convection fan, you can cook and bake in this Toshiba oven toaster. It's big enough to fit a 12" pizza, casseroles, cookies, and 4 pounds of chicken.
The culinary field is tough, but for the home cooks with a passion for food, this Toshiba microwave oven is a beginner-friendly aide in the kitchen, loaded with features to make cooking a breeze.
For the food lovers with no time to prep a meal, this Toshiba microwave oven is your greatest friend in the kitchen, packed with multiple functions for hassle-free cooking at the touch of a button.
Complete your mornings with this Rapid Cold Brewer by Presto Dorothy. You can make delectable cold brew coffee in just 15 minutes with this appliance.
Designed with convenience in mind, the Instant Pot Ultra Mini is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice maker, steamer, and sterilizer all rolled into one.
Rice is an essential ingredient in some of the world’s best dishes. If you want a taste without any of the work, this Toshiba rice cooker can make up to six cups of rice with zero effort.
Get a microwave and convection cooking with one appliance. This stainless steel microwave is easy to clean and use. It also features an auto-bake and auto-roast menu for a variety of cooking methods.
What are the must-have kitchen appliances?
While you’re shopping Amazon for Prime Day kitchen appliance deals, especially if you’re looking for a bargain on a gift, you’re sure to notice that specific appliance categories have loads of deals. You’re likely to find a good selection of deal offers for the following appliances:
- Instant Pots: Other companies make multifunction pressure cookers, but you wouldn’t know it by the overwhelming popularity of Instant Pot’s many models and deals. Cooking appliance and gadget fads often come and go within a single season, but Instant Pot continues its dominance year after year. You can find Instant Pots in different sizes and varying features with sale prices ranging from about $50 to near $200.
- Air fryers: Air fryers are another example of a relatively new kitchen appliance that caught on in a big way and continues to sell in great numbers. Many brands of air fryer will be on sale, including Dash, Ninja, Cosori, Chefman, Cuisinart, Breville, and even Instant Pot. Sizes and functions vary in this category of healthy cookers.
- Blenders: Blenders have been a kitchen countertop appliance staple for decades. Newer models include immersion blenders, blenders that also cook, blenders that double as juicers, and many more.
- Single-serve coffee makers: Keurig rules in single-serve coffee makers, but Nespresso is another big brand. The speed, convenience, and vast selection of different types and brands of coffee and other hot beverages ensure this brand’s continued popularity.
- Coffee/espresso machine: Espresso machines are no longer dominated by huge, complex devices that cost multiple thousand dollars. You can still spend thousands if you wish, but you’ll also find espresso machines and combination espresso and coffee makers for just a few hundred dollars.
- Pizza maker: Pizza makers aren’t huge sellers yet, but we’ve noticed an increase in brands and designs for people who want to make their pies at home. Some pizza makers are combination appliances that also toast, roast, and bake food. Still, others are single-purpose designs that may cost twice the price of a combo appliance but are more likely to please pizza aficionados.
