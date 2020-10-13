Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals 2020: Deals to Shop Today

Amateur home cooks and experts alike will find a wide selection of Prime Day kitchen appliance deals on sale today, including Prime Day deals on Instant Pots, air fryers, blenders, coffee machines, and more. You’ll need to act fast, though: These offers won’t be around for long.

Today’s Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

What are the must-have kitchen appliances?

While you’re shopping Amazon for Prime Day kitchen appliance deals, especially if you’re looking for a bargain on a gift, you’re sure to notice that specific appliance categories have loads of deals. You’re likely to find a good selection of deal offers for the following appliances:

Instant Pots: Other companies make multifunction pressure cookers, but you wouldn't know it by the overwhelming popularity of Instant Pot's many models and deals. Cooking appliance and gadget fads often come and go within a single season, but Instant Pot continues its dominance year after year. You can find Instant Pots in different sizes and varying features with sale prices ranging from about $50 to near $200.

Air fryers: Air fryers are another example of a relatively new kitchen appliance that caught on in a big way and continues to sell in great numbers. Many brands of air fryer will be on sale, including Dash, Ninja, Cosori, Chefman, Cuisinart, Breville, and even Instant Pot. Sizes and functions vary in this category of healthy cookers.

Blenders: Blenders have been a kitchen countertop appliance staple for decades. Newer models include immersion blenders, blenders that also cook, blenders that double as juicers, and many more.

Single-serve coffee makers: Keurig rules in single-serve coffee makers, but Nespresso is another big brand. The speed, convenience, and vast selection of different types and brands of coffee and other hot beverages ensure this brand's continued popularity.

Coffee/espresso machine: Espresso machines are no longer dominated by huge, complex devices that cost multiple thousand dollars. You can still spend thousands if you wish, but you'll also find espresso machines and combination espresso and coffee makers for just a few hundred dollars.

Pizza maker: Pizza makers aren't huge sellers yet, but we've noticed an increase in brands and designs for people who want to make their pies at home. Some pizza makers are combination appliances that also toast, roast, and bake food. Still, others are single-purpose designs that may cost twice the price of a combo appliance but are more likely to please pizza aficionados.

