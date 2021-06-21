  1. Food & Drink
Best Prime Day Grill Deals for 2021

With tens of thousands of different Prime Day deals out there, it can feel pretty overwhelming, which is why we’ve narrowed down the best Prime Day deals, and here we are focusing on the best Prime Day grill deals out there right now. If you’re looking to buy a new grill, whether for your yard, camping, or for all your smoking needs, we’ve got all the best prices here. We also have some great buying advice on how to choose a grill on Prime Day as well as whether this sales event is the right time for you to make a purchase.

Of course, there are plenty of other great Prime Day deals going on which is why we’ve also taken a look at them too. We’ve got the best Prime Day camping deals if you’re looking to buy new camping equipment to go alongside your new portable grill. We’ve also taken a look at the best Prime Day kitchen appliance deals too if you’re thinking of having a grilling session at home and could do with some extra assistance. Whatever your needs, we’ve got you covered.

Should you buy a new grill on Prime Day?

In a word, yes! Assuming you need one, of course. Thanks to Prime Day being in June, if you buy a new grill now, you can spend all summer long cooking outdoors and reaping all the benefits of your shiny new grill. That’s way more tempting than waiting until Black Friday where the sales may be good but it’s likely you won’t actually want to cook outside any time soon.

Of course, it’s important that you actually need a new grill. If your existing grill is working just fine for you, it doesn’t matter how good the Prime Day grill deals are. You should save your money until you actually need a new grill. However, if you’re tempted to upgrade your existing setup or you’re new to grilling then Prime Day is a good time to check out what’s there.

Potentially, you may see better discounts on grills during Black Friday but there are disadvantages there. For one thing, you’ll need to save using it until the cooler months. That’s a massive disadvantage, but also you may need to watch out for inventory issues. With everyone keen to be prepared this summer, you may find that waiting until the fall leads to reduced grill stock as Amazon focuses its warehouse storage on other products that are more likely to sell during the colder times of year.

Prime Day generally has pretty good discounts so you can save a lot by buying right now. Just keep an eye out for discounts that are more incremental in nature than anything else as these can seem pretty tempting but actually not be a good deal.

It’s also worth checking that you’re not buying a grill that’s dated. Sure, grill technology doesn’t change quickly but an older model can lack a more ergonomic design or useful features that newer options provide. Also, you want to buy something you can show off, right?

Finally, buying now means you can spread the cost a bit. With Black Friday right in the middle of the holiday season, you’re probably already needing to budget for that time of year. Buy now and you can pay off the grill at a time when your expenditure is probably much lower than if you need to buy multiple gifts or holiday food in time for the big occasions of the year.

How to choose a grill on Prime Day

New to grilling? It can feel overwhelming knowing how to choose the right grill in the Prime Day grill sales out there. With so many on offer and so many to choose from, how can you know what’s right for you? Initially, it’s important to think about what you’re trying to achieve.

The key options come down to charcoal or gas cooking. Charcoal is much slower but you get a nice smoky taste to your food and the extra flavor is fantastic. However, the cleaning involved tends to be pretty messy and far from appealing. Alternatively, gas is much faster because it heats up quickly but there’s no traditional BBQ flavor which may make you feel a little cheated. Still, speed is useful in many situations. We’ve taken a look at the best charcoal grills in particular as we love the smokiness it provides.

Alternatively, you may be looking for the best portable grills or the best camping grills to take on your travels with you. You need to really think about your plans. Are you looking for a grill for your yard? Don’t worry about camping grills or portability then, but if you want a simple setup to take camping then these can help a ton.

There are other options out there too such as the best smokers and smoker-grill combos. These are great if you want to make your food extra smoky or you’re new to pellet grilling as this process often makes it simple to cook great meals that feel a lot more impressive.

Whatever you decide to go with, all of them have some overlap to consider. You’ll need to think about what size works for you. If you’re just planning on grilling for you and one or two other people then a small grill will suit your needs. However, if you’re planning on hosting big family cookouts, it’s vital you buy a grill that fits all the meat you plan on cooking. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself having to wait around a long time to get everything cooked and prepped. Having shelves on either side of the grill is super useful for providing you with more rstorage space, too, so bear that in mind when considering a purchase.

We also recommend consulting customer reviews beforehand as these will tend to give you some insight into general day-to-day use. They may let you know of any potential issues, too, such as with the build of the grill or simply with how to get started.

As always, think about your budget as it’s possible to spend thousands of dollars on a grill. That doesn’t mean that everyone needs to, though. In many cases, a moderately priced grill will suit all but the most dedicated of BBQ fans or those who plan on hosting the biggest parties. Don’t be tempted by features or a size that you simply won’t take advantage of. It’s just not worth it.

