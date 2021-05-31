  1. Food & Drink
Best Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals and Sales for 2021

Thanks to the holiday weekend, we’ve got plenty of great Memorial Day sales for you to check out. In particular, we’re focusing on the Memorial Day refrigerator deals, with some great offers going on including major brands and more. If you’re looking to check out the Memorial Day refrigerator sales, we’ve done all the hard work for you, so you can read on and find the best offers instead of having to dig around for them yourself. We also take a look at whether Memorial Day is a good time to shop the sales too.

Best Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals

BACKORDERED
Expires soon

GE - 21.8 Cubic Foot Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator

$1,709 $1,899
This two-door 21.8-cubic foot counter-depth side-by-side refrigerator/freezer has a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator

$460 $920
Coming in a slim size, with a capacity of 8.8 cubic feet, this Summit refrigerator has four door racks and a large freezer. It's also frost free, which saves you defrosting time.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

NewAir Freestanding Wine & Beverage Fridge Bundle

$640 $730
Attention, wine lovers! We found a spacious fridge that will keep bottles chilled at an ideal temperature. The sturdy steel shelves can also hold 126 beverage cans.
Buy Now
Expires soon

92 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator

$900 $1,099
This premium and innovative dual zone, freestanding wine refrigerator highlights several key features, including digital temperature control, display wire shelf, UV protection, and 12 shelves.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

GE Stainless Steel 25.3 Cu. Ft. Side By Side Refrigerator

$1,258 $1,399
This GE refrigerator has multilevel drawers, adjustable shelves, and bins for storage. It also features an advanced water filtration system to reduce traces of chemicals in water and ice.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

New Air 28 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

$339 $430
This quiet, powerful compressor is the best at keeping all your wines chilled and can accommodate up to 28 standard bottles. Its exterior thermostat also help keep in the cold for efficient operation.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

GE - 25.1 Cu. Ft. Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator

$1,619 $1,799
Get water and ice at the touch of a button without even opening the door of this spacious side-by-side fridge.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

30 Bottle Single Zone Built-In Wine Refrigerator

$511 $599
Designed with a useful single-zone system where you can store your wines at a certain temperature, this touchscreen refrigerator also has a double-layer glass door and an embedded carbon filter.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

LG Stainless Steel Smart Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

$2,294 $2,749
Complement your smart home with a smart refrigerator from LG. It is Wi-Fi enabled and has six temperature sensors along with an auto-closing door hinge.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

18 Bottle and 58 Can Dual Zone Freestanding Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

$783 $970
Perfect for kitchens, home bars, media rooms, and the likes, this quiet compressor can hold up to 18 bottles and 58 cans and has a removable shelves to create space for oversized bottles and cans.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Frigidaire FFTR2021TW 30 Top Freezer Refrigerator

$737 $819
This Frigidaire unit features a spacious 204 cubic foot capacity to store food in all shapes and sizes with enough shelves and drawers for storage flexibility.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

GE - Profile Series 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Door In Door

$3,419 $3,799
The flexible and functional door-in-door feature of this GE fridge has a rotating bin to keep all of your favorites within easy reach. Built-in Wi-Fi brings your kitchen smarts to a new level.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung Stainless Steel Top Freezer Refrigerator - RT21M6213SR

$989 $1,099
This refrigerator offers the utmost storage flexibility with adjustable shelves, drawers, and a versatile Flexzone compartment that converts your freezer to a fridge.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

Samsung - Family Hub 27.7 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

$3,418 $3,799
Use the Samsung Family Hub french door refrigerator as a digital family connection point and bulletin board. FlexZone drawer has adjustable temperature settings and is Wi-Fi connected.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

36" Side by Side 27.4 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator

$1,169 $1,299
This energy-efficient, freestanding side-by-side refrigerator by Samsung is beautifully designed with a minimal display dispenser and a modern look that blends beautifully into your kitchen.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

36" Counter Depth Side by Side 22 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator

$1,349 $1,499
Aesthetically designed with a built-in look for a seamless fit, this refrigerator made by Samsung also offers multi-vent technology for easier storing and organizing of food.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung - 17.6 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator

$764 $849
Featuring Samsung's innovated FlexZone, you can easily convert space from refrigerator to freezer to suit your space needs. The twin-cooling technology keeps humidity levels precise.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung - Family Hub 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator

$2,879 $3,199
Samsung's Family Hub french door refrigerator is connected living at its finest with a fingerprint-resistant finish, extra-large ice maker, water and ice dispenser in door. Wi-Fi and Bixby connected.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

18 Bottle and 55 Can Dual Zone Freestanding Wine and Beverage Refrigerator

$849 $1,105
This dual zone freestanding wine and beverage refrigerator by Lanbo has a capacity of 18 bottles and 55 cans, making it the ideal addition to your entertainment rooms, home bars, and kitchen islands.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Samsung - 28 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone™ Drawer

$2,699 $2,999
With a beautiful design, a modern dispenser, polished doors, sleek handles, and efficient compartments and drawers, you can never go wrong with this Samsung refrigerator.
Buy at ABT
Expires soon

LG Door-in-Door 26.0 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator

$1,598 $1,799
The versatile 26.0 cubic-foot LG side-by-side refrigerator features door-in-door and thru-the-door ice and water.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

GE 3.1 Cu Ft Double-Door Compact Refrigerator GDE03GGKWW

$249 $290
This double-door mini refrigerator has separate compartments for frozen and fresh foods, complete with door shelves, can rack, and clear crisper drawer for storing various foods and beverages.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung - 21.8 Cu. Ft. French-Door Refrigerator

$1,498 $1,664
This french door refrigerator in classic stainless steel has gallon-size door bins and two humidity-controlled crispers. An energy-saving alert sounds when the door is left open.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

36" Side by Side Energy Star 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

$1,979 $2,199
This side-by-side refrigerator made by Samsung highlights several key features, including LED lighting, in-door ice maker, adjustable top shelf, and gallon door bins.
Buy at Wayfair

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Refrigerator Sales?

Summer isn’t a quiet season for sales this year since, besides Memorial Day deals, we also have Prime Day deals coming up in late June. It might seem like waiting for Prime Day is the right answer here, but actually, the Memorial Day refrigerator deals should be the best you’ll find.

That’s because refrigerators aren’t typically discounted on Prime Day, so as they’re not a focus of the sales event, we’re not expecting to see deep discounts here. Instead, diving into the Memorial Day refrigerator sales is a much smarter move. With so many retailers getting in on the Memorial Day sales action, there are sure to be great bargains out there, like the ones we’ve rounded up above.

That goes for everything from large refrigerators to the best wine coolers or the best beverage cooler, so have a look around at what suits your needs. Whatever your budget or size requirements, there should be a refrigerator in the sales for you.

It’s always a good idea to plan accordingly, so don’t forget about your budget. Before hitting the buy button, read any customer reviews available and be sure that the sale item is actually a good discount rather than simply something incremental.

We can’t see any other sales rivalling the Memorial Day refrigerator sales until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and as you probably need a new refrigerator right now, we recommend getting in on the action as soon as possible. You won’t be disappointed, provided you pick out the refrigerator that suits your needs.

