Best Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals and Sales for 2021

Thanks to the holiday weekend, we’ve got plenty of great Memorial Day sales for you to check out. In particular, we’re focusing on the Memorial Day refrigerator deals, with some great offers going on including major brands and more. If you’re looking to check out the Memorial Day refrigerator sales, we’ve done all the hard work for you, so you can read on and find the best offers instead of having to dig around for them yourself. We also take a look at whether Memorial Day is a good time to shop the sales too.
Best Memorial Day Refrigerator Deals
GE - 21.8 Cubic Foot Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator$1,709
Summit Thine Line Counter Depth Top Freezer 8.8 cu. ft. Refrigerator$460
NewAir Freestanding Wine & Beverage Fridge Bundle$640
92 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding/Built-In Wine Refrigerator$900
GE Stainless Steel 25.3 Cu. Ft. Side By Side Refrigerator$1,258
New Air 28 Bottle Dual Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator$339
GE - 25.1 Cu. Ft. Fingerprint Resistant Side-By-Side Refrigerator$1,619
30 Bottle Single Zone Built-In Wine Refrigerator$511
LG Stainless Steel Smart Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator$2,294
18 Bottle and 58 Can Dual Zone Freestanding Wine and Beverage Refrigerator$783
Frigidaire FFTR2021TW 30 Top Freezer Refrigerator$737
GE - Profile Series 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Door In Door$3,419
Samsung Stainless Steel Top Freezer Refrigerator - RT21M6213SR$989
Samsung - Family Hub 27.7 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator$3,418
36" Side by Side 27.4 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator$1,169
36" Counter Depth Side by Side 22 cu. ft. Energy Star Refrigerator$1,349
Samsung - 17.6 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Fingerprint Resistant Refrigerator$764
Samsung - Family Hub 26.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator$2,879
18 Bottle and 55 Can Dual Zone Freestanding Wine and Beverage Refrigerator$849
Samsung - 28 Cu. Ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with FlexZone™ Drawer$2,699
LG Door-in-Door 26.0 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator$1,598
GE 3.1 Cu Ft Double-Door Compact Refrigerator GDE03GGKWW$249
Samsung - 21.8 Cu. Ft. French-Door Refrigerator$1,498
36" Side by Side Energy Star 26.7 cu. ft. Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub$1,979
Should You Shop the Memorial Day Refrigerator Sales?
Summer isn’t a quiet season for sales this year since, besides Memorial Day deals, we also have Prime Day deals coming up in late June. It might seem like waiting for Prime Day is the right answer here, but actually, the Memorial Day refrigerator deals should be the best you’ll find.
That’s because refrigerators aren’t typically discounted on Prime Day, so as they’re not a focus of the sales event, we’re not expecting to see deep discounts here. Instead, diving into the Memorial Day refrigerator sales is a much smarter move. With so many retailers getting in on the Memorial Day sales action, there are sure to be great bargains out there, like the ones we’ve rounded up above.
That goes for everything from large refrigerators to the best wine coolers or the best beverage cooler, so have a look around at what suits your needs. Whatever your budget or size requirements, there should be a refrigerator in the sales for you.
It’s always a good idea to plan accordingly, so don’t forget about your budget. Before hitting the buy button, read any customer reviews available and be sure that the sale item is actually a good discount rather than simply something incremental.
We can’t see any other sales rivalling the Memorial Day refrigerator sales until Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and as you probably need a new refrigerator right now, we recommend getting in on the action as soon as possible. You won’t be disappointed, provided you pick out the refrigerator that suits your needs.
