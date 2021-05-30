  1. Food & Drink
Best Memorial Day Instant Pot Deals for 2021

By

Memorial Day is (almost) here and with it are a ton of different Memorial Day sales. If you don’t know where to start, we thought we’d help you out by focusing on all the best Memorial Day Instant Pot sales so if you’re looking to spruce up your cooking, you can do so for far less than usual. Alongside finding all the best Memorial Day Instant Pot deals, we’ve also taken the time to evaluate whether Memorial Day is the right time to buy a new Instant Pot.

Best Memorial Day Instant Pot Deals
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$69 $100
The Instant Pot Duo Mini replaces seven kitchen appliances with 14 one-touch cooking presets. The 3-quart size is perfect for cooking for one or two.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Instant Pot Ultra 3 Quart 10-in-1 Multi- Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$90 $120
This new model programmable cooker adjusts for the altitude and displays cooking progress. Sized for a couple or a small family, the Ultra 3-quart model replaces 10 other appliances.
Buy at Amazon
Refurbished
Expires soon

Instant Pot DUO60 (6 Quart)

$80 $89
The Instant Pot is a fantastic cooking machine that lets you cook delicious, slow-cook meals and more in just minutes. This 6-quart option is the most popular size and best-selling model.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60 6 Qt Vintage Floral 6-in-1

$90 $150
Make cooking more enjoyable with the Instant Pot. Not only is this Instant Pot useful at the kitchen, it also has a beautiful floral exterior which will definitely stand out.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-Quart Disney Mickey Mouse pressure cooker

$59 $79
Disney Mickey Mouse-themed 6-quart 7-in-1 pressure cooker replaces seven appliances and has 14 pre-programmed cooking functions. This is the best size for a family of 3-to-5 people.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Instant Pot Max 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

$119 $150
In addition to its nine cooking functionalities is Nutriboost technology that breaks down food, resulting in enhanced nutrition, flavor, and taste in soups and broth.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Instant Pot Viva 6-Qt. 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Black Stainless Steel

$100 $120
Enjoy better home cooking with less cleanup with this Instant Pot. This model carries the functions of nine appliances and whips up food in a fraction of the time it usually takes.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

$100 $120
The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer and sterilizer all in one.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Instant Pot Sales

There’s a sale on so you should buy a new Instant Pot, right? Well, the answer isn’t so simple. The Memorial Day Instant Pot deals are definitely worth checking out but we’ve got a sneaky feeling that Prime Day deals next month will be even better.

That’s not to say that you shouldn’t buy an Instant Pot right now. If you need a new Instant Pot because your existing one has failed or you’re looking to buy one as a gift then you should go for it. The Memorial Day Instant Pot sales are worth looking at even if we think you’ll save even more cash by waiting a little longer.

If you’re willing to hold out, we’re expecting Prime Day deals to be even sweeter. By waiting, you’ve also got plenty of time to do some research such as reading up on why you should buy an Instant Pot. Simply put, they’re great for making cooking great meals even easier and some offer some great extra features so you can do things like cook rice or make yogurt in it too. Don’t be lured in by features you know you’ll never use though. That’s simply a false economy and you’ll spend more than you need to.

As always, whatever you decide, have a good think about your budget. Don’t overspend, even if it seems pretty tempting. In particular, if you’re strapped for cash, it’s a good idea to wait for Prime Day as discounts should be deeper. No matter what you do, don’t be lured in by incremental discounts. Only spend money on genuinely good discounts rather than those that are pretty small. That way, you’ll get the best value for money out of your new Instant Pot.

