Memorial Day is (almost) here and with it are a ton of different Memorial Day sales. If you don’t know where to start, we thought we’d help you out by focusing on all the best Memorial Day Instant Pot sales so if you’re looking to spruce up your cooking, you can do so for far less than usual. Alongside finding all the best Memorial Day Instant Pot deals, we’ve also taken the time to evaluate whether Memorial Day is the right time to buy a new Instant Pot.

Best Memorial Day Instant Pot Deals

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Instant Pot Sales

There’s a sale on so you should buy a new Instant Pot, right? Well, the answer isn’t so simple. The Memorial Day Instant Pot deals are definitely worth checking out but we’ve got a sneaky feeling that Prime Day deals next month will be even better.

That’s not to say that you shouldn’t buy an Instant Pot right now. If you need a new Instant Pot because your existing one has failed or you’re looking to buy one as a gift then you should go for it. The Memorial Day Instant Pot sales are worth looking at even if we think you’ll save even more cash by waiting a little longer.

If you’re willing to hold out, we’re expecting Prime Day deals to be even sweeter. By waiting, you’ve also got plenty of time to do some research such as reading up on why you should buy an Instant Pot. Simply put, they’re great for making cooking great meals even easier and some offer some great extra features so you can do things like cook rice or make yogurt in it too. Don’t be lured in by features you know you’ll never use though. That’s simply a false economy and you’ll spend more than you need to.

As always, whatever you decide, have a good think about your budget. Don’t overspend, even if it seems pretty tempting. In particular, if you’re strapped for cash, it’s a good idea to wait for Prime Day as discounts should be deeper. No matter what you do, don’t be lured in by incremental discounts. Only spend money on genuinely good discounts rather than those that are pretty small. That way, you’ll get the best value for money out of your new Instant Pot.

