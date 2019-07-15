The Manual
Best Kitchen Deals for Prime Day: Instant Pot, Vitamix, and More

Sam Slaughter
By

Prime Day is here, so now that you’ve spent time planning how you’re going to blow your latest paycheck, it’s time to put that plan into action. Between today and tomorrow, Amazon will be releasing a slew of deals on just about everything.  In the realm of kitchen goods, there are discounts on everything from Instant Pots to Pico tabletop beer makers and more. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, or just looking to buy a few fun items to make new foods, today is the day to buy them. Below, we’ve picked out our favorite deals on kitchen appliances and kitchen accessories.

For even more deals, check out the best savings on kitchen gear and appliances or pillows, sheets, and mattresses. Our tech-centric brother site, Digital Trends, also has a roundup of hottest Prime Day deals overall.

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Essentials

Outside of appliances, there are plenty of other gadgets that can/should have in order to make it the best kitchen on the block. Sure, water bottles may seem like an obvious thing you already have, but do you have a backup just in case you leave it filled with liquid in your trunk for six months? Whether you’re missing something basic, or you’re looking to upgrade to a new coffee grinder, for example, check out the best deals here.

All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Frying Pan Set

30% off
Expires soon
Upgrade your frying pans with this set of stainless steel pans from All-Clad.
Buy at Amazon

Under Armour Sideline 64 Ounce Water Jug, Jet Blue

30% off
Expires soon
Stay hydrated with the 64 Ounce water jug from Under Armour.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Silverware Set

41% off
Expires soon
Now's your chance to save 41% off on this 65-piece stainless steel silverware set that serves 12 from AmazonBasics.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven

30% off
Expires soon
Get 30% off this multi-use cast iron Dutch oven, expanding your cooking abilities in the process.
Buy at Amazon

Le Creuset Signature Dutch Oven

66% off
Expires soon
This round, cherry-red Dutch oven from Le Creuset is usually pretty pricey, but a 66% discount is nothing to ignore.
Buy at Amazon

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances

You can be the best cook in the world, but sooner or later you’re going to need some sort of appliance to make a dish faster, easier, or tastier. Thankfully, this Prime Day there are some great deals on a variety of kitchen appliances. Whether you’re looking to stock up on the basics like an Instant Pot or a Vitamix blender, or you’re looking to up your game with a smart oven from Breville, we’ve got you covered.

Breville BDC450 Precision Brewer Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe

52% off
Expires soon
Breville's Precision Brewer Coffee Maker is the perfect blend of style and function -- everything you could ask for in a coffee maker.
Buy at Amazon

Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1

41% off
Expires soon
Instant Pots are ubiquitous these days, so if you don't have one, what are you waiting for? At 44% off, it's time to pick one up ASAP.
Buy at Amazon

Breville Compact Smart Oven, Countertop Electric Toaster Oven BOV650XL

28% off
Expires soon
You'll never think about countertop smart ovens the same way again once you get your hands on this compact smart oven from Breville.
Buy at Amazon

What to Know About Prime Day

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Yes. As it’s called Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the vast majority of discounts. However, there will still be deals available to non-Prime members, we just don’t expect them to be very good. (Again, Prime Day.)

prime day kitchen deals
Chris DeGraw/The Manual

Not a member? Simply sign up for a 30-day free trial. Once you get hooked (we are), a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year ($13 a month) and you’ll reap a ton of benefits, like free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies. The whole point of Prime Day, after all, was to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.

Tips for Finding Good Prime Day Deals

Step one: bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances, gadgets, and more. We will only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on the best of the best.

Step two? If you’re unsure about a product, do your research. A quick Google search will help you compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments (sometimes those reviews also happen to be comedy gold). You can use the built-in search feature hone in on items that only have a four- to five-star ratings.

