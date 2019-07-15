Share

Prime Day is here, so now that you’ve spent time planning how you’re going to blow your latest paycheck, it’s time to put that plan into action. Between today and tomorrow, Amazon will be releasing a slew of deals on just about everything. In the realm of kitchen goods, there are discounts on everything from Instant Pots to Pico tabletop beer makers and more. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, or just looking to buy a few fun items to make new foods, today is the day to buy them. Below, we’ve picked out our favorite deals on kitchen appliances and kitchen accessories.

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Essentials

Outside of appliances, there are plenty of other gadgets that can/should have in order to make it the best kitchen on the block. Sure, water bottles may seem like an obvious thing you already have, but do you have a backup just in case you leave it filled with liquid in your trunk for six months? Whether you’re missing something basic, or you’re looking to upgrade to a new coffee grinder, for example, check out the best deals here.

Best Prime Day Deals on Kitchen Appliances

You can be the best cook in the world, but sooner or later you’re going to need some sort of appliance to make a dish faster, easier, or tastier. Thankfully, this Prime Day there are some great deals on a variety of kitchen appliances. Whether you’re looking to stock up on the basics like an Instant Pot or a Vitamix blender, or you’re looking to up your game with a smart oven from Breville, we’ve got you covered.

What to Know About Prime Day

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Yes. As it’s called Prime Day, you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the vast majority of discounts. However, there will still be deals available to non-Prime members, we just don’t expect them to be very good. (Again, Prime Day.)

Not a member? Simply sign up for a 30-day free trial. Once you get hooked (we are), a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year ($13 a month) and you’ll reap a ton of benefits, like free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies. The whole point of Prime Day, after all, was to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.

Tips for Finding Good Prime Day Deals

Step one: bookmark this page. We’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals on kitchen appliances, gadgets, and more. We will only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on the best of the best.

Step two? If you’re unsure about a product, do your research. A quick Google search will help you compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments (sometimes those reviews also happen to be comedy gold). You can use the built-in search feature hone in on items that only have a four- to five-star ratings.

