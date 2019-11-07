10 Cool Bottle Openers to Make Cracking Open a Cold One More Fun

A high-quality bottle opener is the beer aficionado’s best friend. And yet, it can be tough to find one that is as badass as it is functional. Whether you’re looking for something to complete your home bar or you never want to find yourself away from home with an un-openable beer again (which is almost as bad as having to fight off a shark while swimming, our list of ten of the coolest bottle openers is sure to help you find the perfect tool for the job.

Black Dinosaur Bottle Opener

Go prehistoric on all your favorite beers with this cast-iron dinosaur bottle opener. This T-Rex is so well-sculpted it can double as décor when not in use, and watching it tear bottle caps off with its powerful jaws never gets old.

Cap Zappa Bottle Opener

It seems such a waste to toss bottle caps in the trash after you’ve opened your brew, especially when you could be using them as projectiles to launch at your unsuspecting friends. Once you’ve got your bottle open, just press the button and watch your cap fly across the room.

Yeti Brick Bottle Opener

This three-quarter-pound beast is known simply as the Brick. Made of cast stainless steel, this baby feels satisfyingly solid in even the burliest of hands and it performs its cap-popping duties flawlessly.

Swiss+Tech 6-in-1 Utili-Key

This teeny-tiny powerhouse won’t just perfectly pop bottles, it’s also a real lifesaver when you need tools in a pinch. Designed to attach seamlessly to a key ring, the Utili-Key includes both straight and serrated knife blades, a flathead screwdriver, a Phillips head screwdriver, and a micro-sized screwdriver in addition to its bottle opener.

Road Popper Bottle Opener

While we can’t rightly condone drinking and cycling, if you’re a guy who travels primarily via bike, the Road Popper still comes in handy. Made with bronze-infused stainless steel, the Road Popper mounts below your bike saddle and lets you crack open your favorite bottled beverages on the go. And if you’re stopping and staying a while at your destination, you just might be able to enjoy a brewski or two as well.

Coaster Bottle Opener

Talk about a match made in heaven. A bottle opener seems so at-home on the bottom of a coaster that it’s a wonder it’s not standard fare. This set of coasters from Brooklyn BrewShop is made of gorgeous Maple, with a bottle opener cleverly nestled on the bottom of each one.

The Hook Sunglasses with Built-In Bottle Opener

Look fly and imbibe with ease with The Hook from William Painter. These shades have polarized lenses and a sleek, sturdy titanium frame with built-in bottle openers, so you’ll never be stuck under the sun without a cold one.

Kikkerland Elephant Bottle Opener

This little fella has a modern, minimalist design that looks great and functions even better. The elephant’s body is made of beech wood, and his stainless-steel head and tail turn into a bottle opener and corkscrew when you’re ready for your favorite drink.

Gothic Dragon Bottle Opener

Honestly, who wouldn’t want their man cave to look like a medieval lair? This cast-iron dragon head mounts to the wall, his maw perpetually waiting to rip the top off your next cool brew.

Tuncily Credit Card Multitool

If you’re a frequent camper or hiking enthusiast, this multitool is an excellent companion. Aside from making easy work of bottle caps, it also includes a can opener, sharp edge, flat screwdriver, ruler, 3 wrenches, saw blade, a direction auxiliary indicator, and a lanyard hole to easily attach it your key ring. All of this is wrapped up into a credit-card-sized stainless-steel package that’s compact enough to slip into your wallet.

