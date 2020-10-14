The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Today is the last day of Amazon’s annual Prime Day event. We’ve seen hundreds of amazing Prime Day Deals, including big savings on Prime Day Kitchen Appliances with some of the best prices you’ll find all year. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen countertop, check out these incredible deals on coffeemakers.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer — From $43, was $80



For traditional, drip-style coffeemakers, it doesn’t get much simpler than Keurig’s K-Mini. The single-serve pod-style brewer is simple and streamlined to get your morning cup going fast.

Bayka French Coffee Press — $14, was $19



If you appreciate taking it slow in the morning with a more vintage coffeemaker, Bayka’s French Press is a great option. The copper-look shell is ultra-durable with stainless steel construction and a heat-resistant borosilicate glass vessel. Plus, the four-level filtration system ensures a properly brewed cup every time.

Bean Envy Pour-Over Coffee Maker — $22, was $30



You needn’t spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy pour-over coffeemaker. This model features a sturdy borosilicate glass carafe, plus a rust-resistant stainless steel filter that’s just as durable as competitor models five times the price.

Sunvivi Outdoor Iced Coffee Maker — $40, was $80

Just because we’re closing in on winter doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a frosty morning beverage. This combination iced coffee/tea maker brews up either in an 88-ounce glass pitcher in no time. The best part? At 50% off for Prime Day, it’s a steal.

Sboly Conical Burr Coffee Grinder — $56, was $84

Coffee aficionados know burr grinders are the only way to properly grind your own beans. This conical electric model boasts 19 precise grind settings for whatever brand of coffee you’re into, including percolator, French press, Turkish, American, or old-school drip.

Boscare Programmable 12-Cup Drip Coffeemaker — $39, was $60

There’s beauty in the simplicity of a traditional drip coffeemaker. This option from Boscare includes all the essentials, plus a few programmable features like auto-start and a two-hour auto-shutoff. At more than a third off for Prime Day, it’s an incredible value.

CucinaPro Double Coffee Brewer Station — $80, was $100

For big households or those with serious coffee addicts, there’s this dual coffee brewing station from CucinaPro. With two 12-cup pots, two permanent filters, and two individual heating elements, it’s like having an industrial, diner-style coffee station in your own kitchen. So, you can keep the caffeine flowing around the clock.

GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker — $150, was $200

Nitro cold brew coffee is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy. But, making it at home can feel intimidating. This system from GrowlerWerks simplifies the process with a compact, all-in-one solution designed to fit on most kitchen countertops.

EspressoWorks Espresso Machine & Cappucino Maker — From $200, was $250

A decent espresso maker can cost as much as a used Toyota Corolla, but it doesn’t have to. Make great espresso or cappuccino at home with this 1,350-watt solution from EspressoWorks featuring a 15-bar pump and a seven-piece barista bundle set — all for $200 this Amazon Prime Day.

Geesta Stovetop Espresso Moka Pot — $42, was $53

For Moka pot purists, this Geesta stovetop model promises cafe-quality espresso at home. For Prime Day only, the 6-cup model is actually cheaper than the 4-cup base model.

