Act Fast to Get this Prime Day 2022 Deal

Prime Day 2022 is finally here, and everyone knows what that means — your favorite online retailers are offering huge discounts on top-rated and name-brand products. This year is no different, and Best Buy is offering one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen yet, with a on the Cuisinart 12-Piece Knife Set. Originally priced at $50, this multicolored knife set is on sale for just $15 for Prime Day, and as far as Prime Day kitchen deals go, this is one of the good ones.

If you’ve never shopped for kitchen knives, don’t worry — even if your only real experience with knives is with the best hunting knives, we’ve got you covered. And think again if you don’t believe that cutlery is a Prime Day item. Prime Day is notoriously an event that features discounts on electronics, but many retailers also use this major sales event to purge existing inventory as well. The result is huge deals on items you wouldn’t necessarily expect to see during an event like Prime Day — but that’s the beauty of it. Keep reading to find out why you should add these knives to your list of must-have items this Prime Day.

Why You Should Buy This 12-Piece Cuisinart Knife Set on Prime Day

The Cuisinart 12-Piece Multicolored Knife Set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, perfect for slicing large heads of lettuce or watermelon, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, great for slicing meats and cheeses, and a 5 1/2-inch utility knife, ideal for peeling and slicing fruits and vegetables, a 3 1/2- inch paring knife, and matching blade guards, making this a well-rounded set of the best kitchen knives. The nonstick coating helps you slice all sorts of foods easily and reduces the risk of injury.

The color-coded design helps you stay organized and reduces the risk of cross-contamination. The ergonomic handles make use comfortable as all of the best knives should, and the stainless steel blades offer a durable, dishwasher-safe design.

These knives come with a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty on parts and labor, so you won’t have any buyer’s remorse over this purchase.

