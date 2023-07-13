Experience summer the right way with organic, travel-friendly wines from Besa mi Vino

Summer’s sunshine, fresh air, and blue skies have one undeniable effect on everyone: it brings us outside. Summer is, after all, a season of the great al fresco. When dining and drinking outdoors, a sophisticated brand of canned wine is almost essential. Besa mi Vino, a Santa Monica-based company founded by brothers Michael and Roddy Radnia, brings more than a dash of fun to the world of environmentally conscious organic wine. Grab a can and come with us as we explore the Besa mi Vino-verse.

Sustainability

Canned wine is one of those products that has undergone a complete makeover in the last twenty years. Nowadays, it’s easy to see that the benefits of canned wine over glass bottles are enormous. It’s fairly obvious that cans are lighter, more compact, and simpler to open than a traditional glass bottle. They’re also easier to drink out of than bottles, but what happens in Vegas…

These factors all come into play for those taking their drinks outside, but there are environmental benefits to staying home with them too. Single-serve cans have a smaller carbon footprint than glass bottles and are easier to recycle. Besa mi Vino wines are Sustainable in practice and “SIP” certified, in addition to skipping animal by-products, gluten, added sugar, and pesticides. Besa mi Vino is also low in sulfites and crafted sustainably in Paso Robles, California.

We always appreciate a company that puts health and clean ingredients at the top of its priorities. However, we understand this clean-freak approach to wine just a little more, knowing as we do that sulfite and added sugar are the culprits behind many wine headaches and rough mornings after. We’ve all cracked a can of wine so sweet it made our toes curl, but consider the problem solved. Besa mi Vino puts the grapes and the Earth front and center.

Unboxing

Our variety pack of Besa mi Vino included two cans each of Just Right White, All Day Rosé, and Keep Turning Heads Red. Let’s be clear- this is not your typical haul of canned wine after a dash to the corner store. Besa mi Vino wines are chicly designed with vintage-inspired yet minimalist graphic touches and have a celebratory yet still informal air. The variety pack, which equals four traditional bottles of wine, currently retails for $68 and qualifies for free shipping. Dividing the cost by four, the price greatly improves the average cost per bottle of organic wine, which can come in anywhere from $30 to $40 per bottle.

The cans arrived nestled in a lovely peach-colored cardboard box, and unboxing them was a delight. The brand also treated us to their special Spin the Besa card truth or dare game, including a small empty (glass!) wine bottle for spinning. Cans might be better for the planet, but we reluctantly admit that bottles are easier to spin. The deck of cards, charmingly packaged just like everything else, has a host of party challenges that will break the ice at any gathering or push an everyday gathering into the realm of the truly memorable. There is currently a waitlist to purchase a Spin the Besa set, but we’re confident that Besa mi Vino will keep you updated regarding availability.

Taste test

Go All Day Rosé – Dry, medium-bodied blend of organic Carignane, Grenache, Tempranillo, and Zinfandel with subtle notes of strawberry, rose, jasmine, and raspberry

A bright, soft, floral rosé with a very subtle, fruit-forward, and radiant finish. Despite the fruit elements, this is not an overly sweet rosé and will satisfy many critics of the pink drink. It would pair well with any light, summery fare, such as goat cheese and apple salad or a veggie wrap.

Keep Turning Heads Red – Medium-bodied organic Pinot Noir and Grenache blend with notes of cherry, wild strawberries, and a kiss of spice

This light, elegant interpretation of the traditionally heavy red blend pairs best with heavy roast dinners and cooler weather. Keep Turning Heads Red is silky, and though it is medium-bodied, we’d say it still drinks closer to the featherweight class. The cherry spices keep the flavor profile lively and dancing. It would pair well with chicken and veggie kebabs or a spicy stir-fry.

Sexy and Bright White – Crisp, lightly carbonated blend of Chardonnay and Viognier with notes of citrus, jasmine, and tropical fruit

If light wine went on vacation, it would be this one. Soft and subtle, the bright and zesty fruit notes match the buttery chardonnay and relaxed Viognier. The slight fizziness of Sexy and Bright White allows its aromatic elements to shine, but this is easily the most mild-mannered of the three and could be served with anything from bacon mac n’ cheese to wild rice and salmon.

Pros

Portable

Charmingly packaged

Thoughtfully crafted

Easy to drink

The variety pack is giftable

Cons

It may not be suited to events calling for an extremely distinctive wine

It can taste light and mild but may not be complex enough for diehard oenophiles

Final thoughts

All three wines are quite lovely. They are versatile, simple yet sophisticated, and could easily be enjoyed in any setting, from a barbecue to a day at the beach to a low-key hike. The floral notes and lack of distracting sugar and additives allow the grapes to shine without pulling focus away from your companions or the view. Perhaps most importantly, they are delightfully drinkable-one or two cans may dance down your throat before you’ve even noticed.

