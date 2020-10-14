This Is The Best Cheap Deal For An Air Fryer This Prime Day

Amazon has been dropping prices on a bunch of great kitchen appliances this Prime Day 2020. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for an air fryer, look no further. This Best Buy deal on the Bella 1.6 Quart Air Fryer beats Amazon’s Prime Day offerings. Grab it for just $20, compared to its usual price of $50. You won’t find it anywhere else so hurry because these items are running out fast and there’s only one day left of Amazon’s annual shopping event.

Air fryers have surely surged to popularity this year and there’s a good reason why. Air Fryers are great to enjoy for guilt-free fried foods. You can cook a ton of recipes (there’s plenty of air fryer cookbooks out there) and make some delicious fries, crispy wings, and heat up all your leftover servings. How are air fryers able to make crisp foods? Air Fryers use a fan and a wide circulation of heat to remove excess moisture from food. This reduces the need for extra oil. If you’ve been looking to eat healthier but still want to enjoy the foods you love, you can keep them in your diet without the extra fat and grease. And it doesn’t just fry. You can use it to dehydrate your favorite fruits and vegetables, making healthier snacks, sides, and garnishes. If you don’t want to spend too much money on an alternative kitchen appliance when cooking fried foods, this Bella Air Fryer is at an unbeatable price right now.

This specific model size is the 1.6-quart (that is about 1.3 pounds of food at a time), so it’s great for single people, couples, or people with smaller kitchens. Do you have a friend or relative in mind? This will make a great gift for the holiday season. You might as well cross out everyone on your shopping list early, especially with the backlog of shipping items and shipping delays that are happening now. Prime Day ends at midnight tonight and this is one of the best Prime Day air fryer deals available right now so you don’t want to wait around to grab it.

