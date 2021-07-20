Amazon Is Practically Giving Away Air Fryers Today

You can find air fryer deals pretty much any day of the month. Cooking favorite foods and snacks without using a lot of fat is a healthy choice many find appealing. Some days have special air fryer sales, however, even when they’re not related to a holiday such as the 4th of July or a major sales event like Prime Day — today is one of those days. Amazon dropped deals you won’t want to miss on two mid-size air fryers from Ninja and Ultrean. If you’re in the market for an air fryer for a gift or for yourself, snap up one of these bargains today.

Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer : $65, was $96, save $31 with sale and coupon

The 4.2-quart Ultrean Air Fryer model AF01 is a true bargain for a digital air fryer model with simple selection buttons and a blue LCD display. Like other air fryers, the Ultrean air fries food with 85% less oil than traditional deep fryers. Use the buttons to set the cooking mode, temperature, and time. You can also grill, roast, and bake with the Ultrean. The 4.2-quart capacity is appropriate for cooking meals for three to four people or a small family.

This model is relatively compact at 13.2 inches high by 11.3 inches wide by 12.4 inches deep, the Ultrean AF01 weighs just under 10 pounds so moving it around your kitchen won’t be a burden. The cooking basket is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

Normally priced at $96, the Ultrean Air Fryer AF01 is just $70 during this sale. Click the coupon on the page for an extra $5 off for a final selling price of $65, an overall $31 savings. Grab this excellent air fryer deal today.

Buy Now

Ninja AF101 4-quart Air Fryer : $100, was $120, save $20

Ninja’s popular kitchen countertop appliances need no introduction, but the Ninja model AF101 4-quart Air Fryer deserves special attention. This programmable digital air fryer has a ceramic-coated nonstick basket that can cook up to two pounds of fries at one go, all while using up to 75% less oil than deep frying. An included crisping plate is also ceramic-coated. Use the one-touch digital controls to air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate meals and snacks. You can also set the cooking time and temperature manually with highly visible buttons.

Weighing in at a mere 4.9 pounds, the Ninja AF101 is also extra svelte, measuring 8.5 inches wide by 12.1 inches high by 11 inches deep. The cooking basket and crisping plate are both dishwasher safe.

You’ll usually pay $120 for this air fryer, but during this special sale Amazon knocked down the price of the Ninja AF101 to $100, a $20 savings. The Ninja air fryer costs a bit more than some other mid-size air fryers, but the extra features, functions, and performance make it a great deal.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations