  1. Food & Drink
Save Up to 40% on Amazon Basics Kitchen Essentials for Prime Day

Amazon Basics Prime Day

Amazon Basics already provided some of the most affordable kitchen essentials out there, and now Amazon is discounting those products even further in one of our Prime Day Deals. Most items are discounted 20% to 40%, with a few items falling even more than that. For example, these Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses drop from $17 to just $9 for a set of four, a 46% discount. Or check out this which is reduced from $46 to only $28. That’s $18 in savings on this popular kitchen essential. The last time Amazon had a big sale on kitchen essentials was back in July, but different items were featured and discounts weren’t as deep. In fact, this sale beats last year’s Black Friday discounts on kitchen essentials, which were only reduced by up to 30%.

These items are made with quality materials that are built to last. From enameled cast iron cookware to AB-grade porcelain dishes to stainless steel silverware, you can expect the same quality from these items as you would from name brands. There’s even a 40% discount on disposable plates and cups to help you prepare for a larger group over the holidays. And a few essential kitchen electronics are on sale as well, such as this Amazon Basics 5-Cup Coffeemaker with Glass Carafe. Originally priced at $20, you can now get it for $12. That’s a 40% discount.

All of these items have thousands of excellent reviews, so you can rest easy knowing these products have been tried, tested, and enjoyed by customers before you. Many people said the coffeemaker was compact and easy to use, and one customer even mentioned using a smart plug to get it to work with Amazon Alexa. Customers also mentioned that the wine glasses were thick and durable and the silverware is rock solid (think spoons that won’t bend when you try to scoop ice cream.) One reviewer also said that Amazon Basics cast iron cookware is the best you can find on the web. Just make sure that it meets your needs and understand the care required with stoneware.

Considering this is the best sale we’ve seen all year on Amazon Basics kitchen essentials, we recommend acting fast. This deal likely won’t last past the 14th, and some items may even sell out before then. You can save between 20% and 40% on most items and up to 48% on select items. And remember that shipping is free and fast for Prime members. If this sale doesn’t meet your needs, be sure to check out our other Prime Day Kitchen Deals.

