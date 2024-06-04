Would you like AI to make your drink?

If you’re looking for a cocktail recommendation with a twist, then a new website from spirits behemoth Diageo has an unusual offer: cocktail recommendations based on AI. The “What’s Your Cocktail” website asks you for information about the mood you’re after and about some of your favorite flavors from the food world, then uses this information to offer you a selection of cocktail recipes to try.

The What’s Your Cocktail website is a quick, casual way to get recommendations, and it’s easy to use even if you aren’t well-versed in the language of spirits. “From palomas to virgin mojitos and everything in between, the world of cocktails is very broad and can be complex to navigate. I’m very excited by these new platforms, particularly ‘What’s Your Cocktail,’ which is an entertaining and accessible way for consumers to make better sense of this wonderful category and find the perfect cocktail for any occasion,” said Guy Middleton, Global Breakthrough Innovation Director at Diageo.

On a quick test run, the site correctly identified that I enjoy savory and sour flavors, and somewhat correctly, it offered creamy as a choice descriptor for me as well. The recommendations weren’t bad — a dirty martini (though I much prefer a gin martini to a vodka one), a spicy margarita (always welcome), and a Johnnie Walker and elderflower (not the drink for me, but not a terrible guess at something I might enjoy). It also recommended a Tumericana, which I had never heard of before but which involves adding a dash of ground turmeric and sea salt to a mix of tequila, honey syrup, and lime juice — an intriguing combination I’d love to try.

The cocktails it recommends promote Diageo’s brands, naturally, but they’d be easy enough to adapt to what’s available to you. And while there’s no substitute for a really good bartender who can talk you through your preferences and recommend something personal, this could be a neat way to try out a new drink.

