Instructions, benefits, and more

The transverse abdominis is one of the most important muscles contributing to core strength. It’s the deepest layer of the abdominal wall, and it plays a crucial role in stabilizing the spine and pelvis. Strengthening this muscle with great core exercises can improve posture, reduce back pain, and enhance overall athletic performance.

In this article, we’ll explore the best transverse abdominis exercises, along with the benefits, the tips you need to get the most out of your workouts, and some frequently asked questions. These exercises will help you build a stable core and a strong foundation for your spine. Let’s get started!

What is the transverse abdominis?

The transverse abdominis is part of the deep core, the deepest layer of the abdominal muscles, underneath the rectus abdominis and obliques. It wraps around the torso like a corset, from front to back and from the ribs to the pelvis, to support the spine and internal organs. This muscle is crucial for maintaining core stability and contributes to movements that require balance and strength.

Benefits of training your transverse abdominis

Improved posture

Strengthening the transverse abdominis helps maintain proper spine alignment, reducing the risk of developing poor posture habits. Improving posture can alleviate strain on the back and neck, leading to better overall posture.

Reduced back pain

A strong transverse abdominis provides better support for the lower back, which can help prevent and alleviate back pain. By stabilizing the spine, this muscle reduces the load on the lumbar region during various activities. A 2017 study found that strengthening the transverse abdominis improved core stability and reduced lower back pain.

Better athletic performance

Training the transverse abdominis can improve your performance in sports and physical activities. A strong core enhances your ability to generate power, maintain balance, and perform complex movements with greater efficiency.

4 exercises that target the transverse abdominis

Dead bug

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your arms extended towards the ceiling and your knees bent at 90 degrees.

Slowly lower your right arm and left leg towards the floor while keeping your lower back pressed into the ground.

Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side.

Continue alternating sides for the desired number of repetitions.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 to 12 repetitions on each side

Hollow body hold

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your arms extended overhead and your legs straight.

Lift your arms, shoulders, and legs off the ground, creating a hollow position with your body.

Hold this position, keeping your lower back pressed into the floor and your core engaged.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 20 to 30 seconds

Plank

Instructions:

Start in a forearm plank position with your elbows directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Engage your core and hold the position, avoiding any sagging or arching of the back.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 30 to 60 seconds

Leg raises

Instructions:

Lie on your back with your legs straight and your hands placed under your hips for support.

Lift your legs towards the ceiling while keeping them straight.

Slowly lower your legs back down without letting them touch the floor.

Recommended sets and reps: 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps

How to know if you have a weak transverse abdominis

A weak transverse abdominis can have a variety of signs. Back pain is a major sign of a weak transverse abdominis, but it might not manifest when you’re young. Poor posture and balance are other signs, along with difficulty performing exercises that require core stability. You might also notice a lack of balance and coordination during physical activities.

To test your transverse abdominis strength, try performing a plank or a hollow body hold. If you struggle to maintain proper form or experience discomfort, it may indicate that your transverse abdominis is weak and needs to be strengthened.

Frequently asked questions

What exercise primarily targets the transverse abdominis?

The plank is one of the best exercises for targeting the transverse abdominis. It engages the deep core muscles and helps build stability and strength. Any exercise on this list, or any core exercise, will also engage the transverse abdominis.

Does walking strengthen your transverse abdominis?

While walking primarily works the lower body, it can also engage the transverse abdominis, especially if you focus on your posture and your core while you walk. If you’re targeting your core, you might want to add other exercises besides walking into your routine.

Do squats work the transverse abdominis?

Squats primarily target the lower body muscles but also engage the core, including the transverse abdominis, to help stabilize the spine and maintain proper form. Focus on proper form and using your core to make sure you activate the transverse abdominis.