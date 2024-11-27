 Skip to main content
Pick up those kettlebells — hot-off-the-press study shows impressive benefits

The kettlebell has a long and interesting history originating in Russia

By
row of kettlebells outside workout equipment
Richard R / Unsplash

Staying committed to weight training helps you develop a more muscular physique. Mounting research highlights the benefits of resistance training, from enhanced self-esteem and cognitive abilities to physical performance and heart health. There are different ways of using external resistance, including resistance bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, and weight machines. A new study will make you want to pick up those kettlebells and get to work. Let’s look at the study and the history of the kettlebell.

The study results

A man doing an oblique exercise with a kettlebell.
Alonso Reyes / Unsplash

In this new study presented at the 2024 Integrative Physiology of Exercise conference, participants aged 60-80 took part in kettlebell training sessions twice a week for one year. The individuals involved in the study were from various backgrounds with no prior experience with resistance training. Impressively, after just six months, the participants had increased muscle mass, grip strength, and upper leg strength. By the one-year mark, they had improved physical function and took less time to rise from a chair to stand up or to climb a flight of stairs.

The researchers also revealed that the blood markers for inflammation throughout the body had decreased. Inflammation is a leading driver of chronic disease. The findings demonstrate that staying committed to this type of training program yields benefits even if you’re a beginner or at an older age.

Related

The history of the kettlebell

Man using kettlebells.
Taco Fleur / Pexels

The kettlebell is a cast-steel or cast-iron weight training equipment that’s shaped like a ball with a handle on top. It resembles a teapot or kettle in size and shape. Kettlebells originated in 18th-century Russia as agricultural tools when farmers and traders used them as counterweights or measuring devices to weigh crops and goods. They were often used to balance scales when buying and selling sugar, grains, and other bulk items at markets. 

Due to the practical design with the handle on top, kettlebells are easier to lift and carry.  By the 19th century, kettlebells or ‘girya’ in Russia became a fitness tool for strongmen and the military to enhance their endurance and muscle strength. Many of these strongmen performed feats of strength at public events, shows, and circuses. The word girya in Russian means ‘weight’ or ‘mass’. 

How to get started with kettlebell training

Man using kettlebells.
Image Source / Adobe Stock

You can try different kinds of kettlebell exercises, such as kettlebell swings and a kettlebell press. If you’re a beginner, focus on improving your technique and start with a lighter weight. A good starting weight for most men ranges from 12 to 24 kilograms or 26 to 53 pounds. Start with fundamental exercises like the kettlebell deadlift and the kettlebell swing. When you’re comfortable with the moves you can incorporate progressive overload and increase the weights and intensity. 

Try to make sure you warm up and cool down properly and use both hand and single hand movements. Working with a personal trainer gives you guidance on the best exercises and weights to help you achieve your fitness goals. Kettlebell exercises are superior for full-body conditioning and engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously. They’re often included in high-intensity interval training and fast-paced workout circuits.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
