This Portable Dip Station, Now on Sale, Will Make Your Arms Pop

Sportsroyals

Point your mouse to the gun show, aka Amazon Prime Day deals, which currently has the Sportsroyals Dip Station 28% off. When not in use, it tucks out of the way at the size of a laundry rack. But spend a few minutes a day with it, and you’ll see your arms swell. Horseshoe triceps. Peaking biceps. Whether you’re pulling, pushing, grunting, or sweating, the Dip Station will get you big results fast.

Made from cold-rolled, oval-shaped steel pipe (doesn’t that just sound appropriate), the Dip Station is built for even the biggest guys, supporting up to 400 pounds of man. It also provides six different handgrips between its two halves for the greatest amount of exercise variety, as well as three different height settings, from 30 to 38 inches, ensuring that even the tallest guys won’t whack their knees on the way down. Even if you’re as tall as 6 foot 8, your knees won’t touch the floor.

The ingenuity of its two-piece design allows you to adjust the angle of the bars from parallel to acute and obtuse. The result, beyond comfort and injury avoidance in your shoulders, is the ability to hit every head in your triceps for more uniform muscular development and definition. Just shift it a few inches either way to tap previously unrecruited muscle to feel the burn and see the results.

We get it: You don’t live in a professional fitness studio. For those in older buildings whose floors are, shall we say, less than true, the Dip Station’s feet are adjustable, allowing you to tailor it to lie perfectly on your imperfect surface. Just turn the individual pinions until all of the feet fully contact the floor and you’re ready to get to work.

Sure, many will use the Dip Station for its namesake dips, which tap the chest, triceps, and core muscles for big results. But if you think that’s all it’s good for, you’re only scratching the surface. The device can also use it for pull-up variants, single-leg lunges, inverted push-ups, and a host of other exercises, tapping the entire body. It’s an essential piece of home workout equipment, and likes others on its level, it tucks away easily when not in use. It’s the perfect addition to your lockdown home gym.

For those looking to maximize their at-home workouts, dip bars are as essential as dumbbells, a jump rope, a water bottle, and a yoga mat. Are you serious about your fitness? Are you even more serious about not paying for a gym membership? Then dip bars like those made by Sportsroyals are must-haves. Thanks to Amazon Prime, you can save a bundle if you hurry. When people ask you where you work out, you can point the way. Go ahead. You know the pose.

More Prime Day Fitness Deals

If you’re looking to get in shape, make sure to check out more of the best Prime Day fitness deals available now.

Tempo Studio

$2,095 $2,495
The AI-powered smart home gym has everything you need for a complete and compact workout station. With its 3D sensors analyzing your form and movement it's like having a 24/7 personal trainer at home.
Buy at Tempo.fit

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well.
Buy at Best Buy

Stamina InMotion E1000 Elliptical

$120 $200
Take a hands-off approach to your workouts with the Stamina InMotion E1000 elliptical. It's silent as the wind and incredibly portable, making it excellent for exercising anywhere you want.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Schwinn 430 Compact Elliptical Machine

$799 $999
Schwinn elliptical machine with 22 preset workout programs, 20 levels of resistance, and a high-speed, high-inertia drive system for smooth, quiet operation.
Buy at Amazon

Jfit Under-Desk Elliptical

$144 $200
Put the work in your workouts with the Jfit under-desk mini elliptical, allowing you to work at a desk without losing steps on your fitness tracker, regardless of whether you're sitting or standing.
Buy at Amazon

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E3607 Elliptical

$189 $201
A jack-of-all-trades, the Sunny Health & Fitness elliptical does well at just about every field, being moderately portable and efficient at providing quality workouts with all its features.
Buy at Amazon

