Mattresses have come a long way. Just have a seat on an old-fashioned one with metal springs — even if your mattress is a few years old, there’s no way you won’t notice the difference between old and new. Modern mattresses like the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid offer high-tech sleeping solutions geared toward getting you or your visiting family the best possible rest. You might be thinking that all new mattresses are about the same, so what makes the Sealy Hybrid special? The key is the word ‘hybrid’: the Posturepedic Hybrid is Sealy’s most popular mattress for a reason, integrating the virtues of soft and firm mattresses to create one that will please just about anyone- not too hard, not too soft. Read on to find out how Sealy gets it just right.

Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress: The delivery

Most mattresses have bells and whistles, but when the chips are down, it’s best to prioritize the body, specifically the skeletal system. It’s all fun and games until someone develops chronic back pain. With this in mind, Sealy collaborates with orthopedic specialists to create a comfy mattress that breathes with you in hot weather and supports your frame.

We’ve written before about the trouble of wrestling a mattress out of a box — with the pros at Sealy, those troubles are gone. Home delivery is an absolute breeze, beginning with a chosen ahead delivery date and ending with a professional delivery team bringing your new mattress to the room of your choosing and even removing your old mattress upon request. The Sealy Posturepedic comes wrapped in easy-to-remove plastic and is quite easy to move, especially compared to many mattresses with similar internal layers. We didn’t notice any troublesome factory smell — just the glow of a brand-new passport to dreamland.

All about the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress

We tested out the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress in Firm, although it also comes in a soft option. Both choices are designed for optimal support, weight dispersion, cozy comfort, and long-term integrity. Sealy utilizes top-tier memory foam to prevent sinking or other structural issues that can arise over time while delivering conforming comfort to the entire body at rest. ComfortSense Gel Memory Foam creates a custom fit to accommodate every sleeper’s body and alleviate pressure points. The overall texture is perfectly balanced — neither noticeably soft nor particularly firm. That said, if you crave the indulgence of a slight sinking into bed, the Hybrid may not be the way to go. We felt the edges were sturdy and supportive of a ‘rolling off’ feeling, although the motion transfer felt about average.

Hot sleepers, rejoice. You do not need to sacrifice thermal comfort (or your favorite pajamas) to have a comfortable, supportive mattress. SealyChill cooling technology is woven into the cover of the Posturepedic Hybrid, staying cool to the touch and remains breathable and soft all night long. We found this technology quite practical while still remaining subtle. The best mattress is the one you don’t notice because you can’t seem to keep your eyes open. On top of the SealyChill, the Hybrid is also equipped with Surface-Guard Technology, which protects the mattress from common allergens and bacteria. The Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid provides fresh, clean, and disruption-free sleep.

Below this ultra-high-tech mattress surface is a multi-layered support system. This is key to delivering the balanced comfort and rest that makes the Hybrid Sealy’s most popular mattress. Specialized encased coils work to increase airflow (important both for temperature regulation and hygiene) while ensuring the mattress maintains its shape long-term. Reinforced edges assist with structural integrity and durability. The finished package is the ultimate blend of motion reduction, support, softness, and pressure point relief. Bonus- a medium/low profile helps standard sheets fit easily over the sides, with no need for extra expenditure. It’s no wonder customers rate the Hybrid so highly across the board- it has something to make sure everyone sleeps just right.

Pros

Light and easy to move, even for one person, although it does not have handles

Balanced and subtle features create comfort for every type of sleeper

Free scheduled home delivery and placement

Standard profile/height compatible with sheet sets

Temperature regulation technology

Allergen and bacteria protection technology

Reinforced corners to ensure no ‘rolling’ or ‘sliding off’ feeling

Cons

At $1,250 for a queen size, it’s on the higher end of average

Does not have a ‘sinking in’ feeling some consumers may want

Medium amount of motion transfer

Should you get the Sealy Posturepedic Hybrid mattress?

This mattress is well-designed for most sleepers—neither too soft nor too firm, and great for anyone who sleeps hot. It’s definitely a solid option for most.

