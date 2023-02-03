From economy choices to the Cadillacs of gyms, there's something on this list for everyone

The most practical way of exercising safely and effectively, no matter what your health aims are, is at a professional gym. Here you will find every piece of apparatus needed to work all muscles of the body. Exercise can be done alone or with the help of a fitness instructor.

Joining a gym isn’t cheap, but it does save you spending money on equipment that can take up vital space in your home.

Thankfully, gym memberships have become a lot more flexible, but if anything, this has made the choice even harder for the public when deciding what gym to join. Although this has been a positive development for customers, it makes deciding on a gym membership much more time-consuming. So if you’re thinking of joining a gym, read on to discover the best membership deals!

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym is a popular international gym franchise that was founded in 1965. There are a number of these gyms at various locations across the United States. They offer their members group classes, cardio, weight training, and much more, along with personal trainers and expert advice that is all available 24/7.

How much does it cost?

Pricing for Gold’s Gym memberships varies from location to location, but generally, a Single Club membership pass comes with a $1 enrolment fee and costs $49 a month. A Gold’s Gym 12-month Multi-Club Membership costs $29 a month. You can also get a couple’s pass for $54 a month. A 24-month single pass costs $25 a month and $49 a month for couples. Another family member, such as a child of suitable age, can be added to the various membership offers for an additional fee.

Pros

All new members get a free trial workout

Gold’s Gym offers new members a physical fitness assessment

Large spacious workout rooms are always available

Cons

Charges late fees on membership payments

Charges cancelation fees

YMCA

The YMCA is a community-based organization that believes that anything can be accomplished if people work together, regardless of ethnicity and religion. This mantra also holds true when it comes to health and well-being.

How much does it cost?

Gym memberships at the YMCA offer potential members the widest options for an affordable gym membership plan. Those aged 12 to 18 can join for a monthly fee of $29, or they can pay a yearly rate of $319; a joiner fee of $40 applies. Those of college age pay $39 monthly and $429 yearly with a joiner fee of $40.

Individuals aged 19 to 55 incur a $52 monthly fee, a $572 yearly fee, and a $60 joiner fee. Two adults in the same age range living in the same household must pay $70 monthly, $770 yearly, and a $60 joiner fee.

A family consisting of one adult with a maximum of three children pays $59 a month, $649 yearly, and a $60 joiner fee. Two adults with a maximum of three children pay $79 monthly, $869 annually, and a $40 joiner fee.

Senior adults pay $44 monthly, $484 yearly, and a $60 joiner fee. A senior couple pays $59 monthly and $649 annually; a $60 joiner fee is also charged.

Pros

There is a gym membership plan for everyone

YMCA offers a friendly environment to exercise in

YMCA gyms welcome senior citizens

Cons

Membership price plans include a joiner fee

The senior couple’s price plan could be cheaper

Crunch

Crunch has humble beginnings that started in a basement studio in New York back in 1989. Now it’s another large gym franchise, with Crunch fitness clubs located in numerous states. The Crunch brand is all about putting the fun into fitness and exercise.

Crunch gym memberships come with perks that include choices of various fitness classes, such as pole dancing fitness, a HIIT zone, and access to certified personal trainers.

How much does it cost?

Again, prices may vary from location to location, but there are three different memberships available. Peak Results costs $24.99 per month and gives you access to 386 clubs. This includes access to group fitness classes, live online workouts, cardio, weights, exercise machines, tanning, hydro massage, and more.

Peak membership costs $21.99 a month and has fewer perks than Peak Results membership, but all the essentials are still included, such as access to weights, machines, and group fitness classes.

Base membership costs $9.99 a month but only has half the perks of Peak Results membership.

Pros

Membership caters to all budgets

Membership plans are cheaper than at many other gyms

Free wifi is available to all

Cons

Basic membership at Crunch offers few perks to customers

Crunch can be an overwhelming environment for new members

LA Fitness

LA Fitness is an American gym chain formed in 1984 that encompasses more than 700 clubs across North America.

How much does it cost?

LA Fitness gym memberships consist of Single Club and Multi Club memberships. On a six-month term, an individual can expect to pay a $99 initiation fee and $34.99 a month on a Single Club contract. A Multi Club membership costs $49.99 monthly with no initiation fee. All membership deals come with an added $49 annual fee.

Pros

Membership deals are easy to understand

Spa and pool access are included in membership plans

Cycle classes are available

Cons

Other gyms have better reviews than LA Fitness

Different membership plans offer more pricing choice

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is a popular fitness franchise with multiple clubs. Part of its success is down to its friendly staff and welcoming environment geared toward making gym members comfortable, no matter what stage they’re at in their fitness journey.

How much does it cost?

Planet Fitness membership pricing is location sensitive, but in general, the principal plans here are the PF Black Card, which costs $24.99 a month, and the Classic, which costs $10 a month.

The PF Black Card option comes with a $1 startup fee, a $49 annual fee, and a 12-month commitment to the contract. There is no contract with the Classic membership option, but a $1 startup and $49 annual fee also apply.

Pros

Planet Fitness offers customers cheap gym memberships

There are plenty of perks with a Black Card membership, such as 50% select drinks

Cons

A 12-month contract commitment is needed with premium membership

Basic membership comes with limited perks

Equinox

Equinox fitness venues are some of the most luxurious on the market, making Equinox a major luxury brand in the world of fitness. This is, however, reflected in Equinox membership costs.

How much does it cost?

Equinox gyms are some of the most expensive gyms in the world to join. Single Club access comes with a $100 initiation fee and a $168 monthly fee. Multi-Club access membership also charges a $100 initiation fee and a monthly fee of $230. Prime location Equinox gyms, such as those in major cities, charge even more.

Pros

State-of-the-art gym equipment is available

Plush surroundings to exercise in

Plenty of perks are included with Equinox membership

Cons

Membership is costly

Equinox only caters to the wealthy

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is a gym franchise with fitness centers spread across multiple locations throughout the United States. It’s also a lifestyle-oriented brand that mixes yoga and Zumba classes with traditional gym workouts.

How much does it cost?

Anytime Fitness membership costs differ depending on location. On average, the monthly fee for standard membership in the United States stands at $38.99. Some Anytime Fitness centers also offer 6-, 12-, and 18-month contracts, including family membership plans. There is also a $49.99 initiation fee and a one-off key fee of $35.

Pros

Anytime Fitness offers more than a standard gym experience

Spinning cycle classes are available

Team workouts help build a community spirit

Cons

Not many price plan options are available

A key fob charge is added to membership costs

24 Hour Fitness

If you’ve ever found yourself googling “24 Hour Fitness near me,” you’ve probably already noticed that the franchise has 280 gyms located in 11 states. As the name suggests, it offers gym services 24/7. Check the gym’s website for details of all 280 locations.

How much does it cost?

Access to an all-clubs membership costs $51.99 a month with a $49.99 annual fee. There is no initiation fee. A one-year commitment membership plan costs $46.99 a month.

Pros

24 Hour Fitness is a trusted fitness brand

Offers fitness classes

Members have access to personal trainers

Cons

Not many pricing options are available to customers

Membership options vary depending on the location of the center you join

