Strength training on a bicycle or in a gym? Study compares workouts for cyclists

Many avid cyclists also hit the gym and lift heavy weights for a more well-rounded workout routine. In an interesting new study, researchers explored whether cyclists can still boost strength and muscle mass while working out right there on the bicycle. Personally, I like to cycle here and there, and I enjoy lifting weights and performing bodyweight exercises at home. While I don’t think I’ll try these moves on the bike anytime soon, I was still curious to see these study results.

The study

In a recent study published in the Biology of Sport, researchers wanted to understand the effectiveness of high-intensity efforts or strength workouts right there on the bicycle for improving muscle strength and size. How does training on the bike compare to training off the bike? In the small study, 37 trained male cyclists were categorized into three groups:

Group 1 performed off-bike resistance training, such as full squats. Group 2 focused on sprint or strength workouts on the bike. Group 3 continued their typical training.

The resistance training groups trained twice every week for a total of ten weeks. The groups matched workout intensity and volume.

The results

Here are the results:

Strength gains

Both groups experienced strength gains and boosts in their aerobic power at key effort levels as well as maximal aerobic power. Interestingly, the on-bike group leveled up their power at a moderate intensity, which is especially beneficial for long-distance cyclists.

Muscle size

Cyclists performing off-bike resistance training and on-bike training both had similar increases in quad size. The on-bike group also had a significant increase in their patellar tendon size.

Pedaling force

The researchers determined that the on-bike group also improved their pedaling force. Interestingly, pedaling force refers to how much force a cyclist applies when turning the pedals. Improving pedaling force and technique can enhance your cycling skills by improving efficiency, endurance, speed, and bike handling.

Endurance

Both groups saw minor improvements in their “time-to-exhaustion.”

Injury risks

The off-bike group reported more injury-related symptoms. The on-bike group didn’t report the same issues.

A loss of muscle and strength

The control group that didn’t perform any resistance training actually lost muscle and strength over the course of the study.

The takeaway

This is a small study, and more research is needed. Even so, we can take away from this: whether you train on or off the bike, resistance training and diversifying your workout routine are important if you want to build muscle mass and strength. Especially as we get older, many of us want to avoid diminishing muscle mass and strength. This study showed that the group that didn’t perform resistance training at all lost muscle strength and power over time.

Research reveals that strength training, in general, augments cycling performance. This study highlighted how cyclists can also better their performance while training on the bike, which could potentially save time. While you don’t need to spend hours in the gym, it’s worth doing some type of resistance training, strength workouts, and high-intensity efforts to preserve and build muscle power and fine-tune your cycling abilities. It’s best to do what feels right for you and fits with your schedule.