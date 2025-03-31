 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Strength training on a bicycle or in a gym? Study compares workouts for cyclists

Do cyclists really need to hit the gym?

By
Two men cycling on a dirt road
FabricioMacedoPhotos / Pixabay

Many avid cyclists also hit the gym and lift heavy weights for a more well-rounded workout routine. In an interesting new study, researchers explored whether cyclists can still boost strength and muscle mass while working out right there on the bicycle. Personally, I like to cycle here and there, and I enjoy lifting weights and performing bodyweight exercises at home. While I don’t think I’ll try these moves on the bike anytime soon, I was still curious to see these study results.

The study

man riding bike bicycle with helmet on cycling outdoors blue sky
Kingbull Bikes / Unsplash

In a recent study published in the Biology of Sport, researchers wanted to understand the effectiveness of high-intensity efforts or strength workouts right there on the bicycle for improving muscle strength and size. How does training on the bike compare to training off the bike? In the small study, 37 trained male cyclists were categorized into three groups:

  1. Group 1 performed off-bike resistance training, such as full squats.
  2. Group 2 focused on sprint or strength workouts on the bike.
  3. Group 3 continued their typical training.
Recommended Videos

The resistance training groups trained twice every week for a total of ten weeks. The groups matched workout intensity and volume.

Related

The results

Cycling tourists looking at mt. Fuji during spring season at Lake Shojiko, Yamanashi, Fujikawaguchiko, Japan
ting_149 / Adobe Stock

Here are the results:

Strength gains

Both groups experienced strength gains and boosts in their aerobic power at key effort levels as well as maximal aerobic power. Interestingly, the on-bike group leveled up their power at a moderate intensity, which is especially beneficial for long-distance cyclists.

Muscle size

Cyclists performing off-bike resistance training and on-bike training both had similar increases in quad size. The on-bike group also had a significant increase in their patellar tendon size.

Pedaling force

The researchers determined that the on-bike group also improved their pedaling force. Interestingly, pedaling force refers to how much force a cyclist applies when turning the pedals. Improving pedaling force and technique can enhance your cycling skills by improving efficiency, endurance, speed, and bike handling. 

bicep curl lifting weights
Cesar Galeao / Pexels

Endurance

Both groups saw minor improvements in their “time-to-exhaustion.”

Injury risks

The off-bike group reported more injury-related symptoms. The on-bike group didn’t report the same issues.

A loss of muscle and strength

The control group that didn’t perform any resistance training actually lost muscle and strength over the course of the study. 

The takeaway

black and white old fashioned bicycle
もくせい あお なか / Pexels

This is a small study, and more research is needed. Even so, we can take away from this: whether you train on or off the bike, resistance training and diversifying your workout routine are important if you want to build muscle mass and strength. Especially as we get older, many of us want to avoid diminishing muscle mass and strength. This study showed that the group that didn’t perform resistance training at all lost muscle strength and power over time. 

Research reveals that strength training, in general, augments cycling performance. This study highlighted how cyclists can also better their performance while training on the bike, which could potentially save time. While you don’t need to spend hours in the gym, it’s worth doing some type of resistance training, strength workouts, and high-intensity efforts to preserve and build muscle power and fine-tune your cycling abilities. It’s best to do what feels right for you and fits with your schedule.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Plogging tips from an expert: How to get the most out of your workout
Plogging is a well-rounded physical activity with plenty of benefits, from boosting energy to bone density.
man plogging outside jogging running carrying trash bag

Throwing that plastic water bottle, paper receipt, or food wrapper on the ground might not seem like a big deal for some, but it has highly damaging consequences for our environment and human health. Trash on our streets and beaches doesn’t just look unsightly; it also contributes to pollution, disrupts the ecosystem, and poses a threat to wildlife, soil, water, and air quality. 

According to the Environmental Literacy Council, several factors play a role in the amount of litter on our streets, including inadequate waste management systems and human negligence. Careless human behavior is the most common source of litter, especially in countries like the U.S., which really makes us take a step back and think. 
Doing our part

Read more
Can creatine promote muscle strength and recovery? Let’s look at the research
Creatine is a natural evidence-based supplement with plenty of worthy benefits
creatine powder supplement

Exercise causes muscle tears and acute inflammation that prompts your body to recover and repair, making those muscles stronger over time. Research shows that some supplements can lower markers of inflammation after exercise, with creatine being a top contender. There’s a buzz about creatine in the fitness world, with powerlifters and endurance athletes taking this supplement for various reasons. Let’s look at what creatine is and what the research shows.
What is creatine?

Your body naturally produces creatine in your liver, kidneys, and pancreas to use as an energy source to help your muscles contract, especially when you’re exercising. Most people get about half of their body’s supply of creatine from food, particularly protein-packed foods like red meat, seafood, and milk.

Read more
Early birds get plenty of benefits from morning workouts. Here’s the research
Research highlights the advantages of exercising earlier in the day, so there’s no need to ditch that morning run or strength training sesh.
man on running track sunrise sunset

Some of us enjoy a sunset run while others rise and shine, ready to work out. We all have our preferred times and types of workouts, whether you’re an early bird or a night owl. With our busy modern lives, we should be proud if we’re managing to fit even 10 or 15 minutes of exercise into our day.

Those who enjoy working out in the morning will be pleased to hear that there are plenty of benefits, from better sleep to sharpening your focus. Let’s look at the research.
The benefits of morning exercise

Read more