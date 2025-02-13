Are more people prioritizing fitness and activities while on vacation? New data

Table of Contents Table of Contents New data Most popular vacation workout classes and activities Most popular places to stay Concluding thoughts

For many of us, the word vacation conjures up images of relaxing on a lounge chair on the beach or by the poolside or sinking into the fizzing hot tub under the stars. Preferred vacations are different for everyone, but for many of us, our diets and workout plans go out the window, or should we say they get left behind at home.

It seems more people are concerned with prioritizing health and wellness in recent years. One emerging trend is Efficient Escapism, where travelers take brief, activity-filled breaks. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts often merge competitive sport with travel, like joining a marathon or triathlon somewhere away from home and staying to see the sights after. New data reveals that more people are also prioritizing fitness and activities while on vacation.

New data

New data from Neilson Beach Clubs as part of the Key Trends in Travel Report revealed that:

Three-quarters of travelers incorporate fitness into their trips, including popular activities like running , walking, and swimming.

29% of travelers said they prioritized staying active on holiday to help their mental health.

29% said staying active on vacation helped reduce stress , making the vacation more relaxing and beneficial overall.

56% believe maintaining health and fitness is crucial while on vacation.

37% stuck to their typical workout routines while away.

31% are willing to spend more on trips that incorporate fitness and wellness activities.

Most popular vacation workout classes and activities

The report showed the most popular vacation workout classes and activities are the following:

Aquatic adventures like wakeboarding and dinghy sailing

Competitive events like marathons and 10K runs

12% of vacationers had already been on marathon-focused trips in the past.

Most popular places to stay

The data also revealed that:

A quarter of those surveyed chose resorts that had pools and gyms.

17% chose wellness retreats.

15% were more interested in staying in beach clubs offering various outdoor pursuits.

Almost half of parents wanted to use these active breaks to help convince their children to be more physically active and go rock climbing or wakeboarding rather than getting lost in a digital screen for hours.

Concluding thoughts

For many of us, the shift toward prioritizing health and fitness also extends to our vacations. Even if you don’t stick to a rigid gym routine, you can still try to be a little more active while soaking up the sun or the local culture on your trip. Research has proven that exercise is beneficial for your physical health, but it also perks up your mood and prompts a rush of those feel-good endorphins, making your vacation even better.