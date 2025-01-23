 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Scorch your quads with surrender squats — the popular HIIT bodyweight move

Surrender squats are a killer move for leg day.

By
man doing surrender squats in gym
Yaroslav Astakhov / Adobe Stock

After doing surrender squats, the quad muscles in your thighs will really want to surrender, and you might have trouble holding your body weight up and walking back to your car or over to your bed or couch. Squats are a classic and effective bodyweight move targeting multiple muscle groups, including your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, abs, and calves. Variations like barbell squats also work varying muscle groups like your back muscles. Lately, fitness buffs everywhere have been raving about surrender squats. This move is an excellent way to strengthen your legs, which helps with your everyday functional tasks and reduces your risk of injuries and falls. Let’s look at this squat variation, the benefits, and top tips. 

What are surrender squats?

man doing surrender squats exercise lunge position
Anatoliy Karlyuk / Adobe

Performing surrender squats involves going from a kneeling position to a squatting position and back again while holding your hands behind your head.

How to do a surrender squat:

  1. Start in a kneeling position on the floor. Most people prefer using an exercise mat or yoga mat for the knees.
  2. Keep your chest up and your torso tall, and place your hands behind your head.
  3. Engage your core and lift your right knee to bring your right foot in front of you. Plant your right foot on the floor.
  4. Press through the heel of your right foot and lift your left knee. Step your left foot forward to bring your body into a low squat position.
  5. Step your left foot back behind you and lower your left knee back down to the floor.
  6. Bring your right knee back behind you to the floor to return back to the starting kneeling position.
  7. Now, you can repeat the move starting with your other leg.
Recommended Videos

Maintaining a stable position where you aren’t shifting from side to side is one of the most difficult parts of this movement.

Related

What are the benefits of surrender squats?

Young strong man posing and flexing his quadriceps legs muscles in a gym blue shorts holding
Chris Graphics / Adobe Stock

Surrender squats are a killer move for leg day. With your hands behind your head, you’ll really have to engage your core and work on your balance and coordination. Surrender squats are a worthwhile lower-body move that doesn’t require any equipment unless you’re ready to up the challenge and add a weight. You’ll tone your glutes, legs, and core.

How to incorporate surrender squats into your training routine

man and woman doing surrender squats exercise
Undrey / Adobe

Generally speaking, you can aim for two or three sets of eight to 12 reps of surrender squats. You should see progress if you incorporate them two or three times a week and prioritize your rest days. Always start with a light warm-up, and as you develop strength and improve your form, you can increase your sets and reps over time.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Are your iron levels holding you back from optimizing your fitness?
It turns out, there's a correlation between your iron levels and your fitness levels.
man flexing arms triceps biceps

Just because you’re putting in all the hours and pumping through all the reps doesn’t mean you’re getting the best possible results. Certain things can hold you back from achieving your full fitness potential, and one of them is your iron levels. While creatine and protein get all the glory, iron could really give your workouts a much-needed boost. Let’s look at the benefits of iron, how to tell if you have a deficiency, and what to do about it.
What is iron?

Iron is a key mineral that’s necessary for growth, development, and other bodily functions. It helps carry oxygen through your body because it’s a component of hemoglobin — the protein in red blood cells. Iron is involved in many processes, including:

Read more
Up your golf game with the brand new high-tech GC3S bundle from Foresight Sports
This new technology is like having your personal golf expert there to give you detailed insights into your performance in real-time.
GC3S bundle from Foresight Sports golf

As technology advances in the digital age, so do the number of cool and useful products and tools that are available to us. Whether you’re a professional, a serious golfer, or an amateur, the advent of launch monitors and laser rangefinders helps you practice your swing and fine-tune your technique. The brand new high-tech GC3S bundle from Foresight Sports provides an even more personalized experience by delivering club recommendations, individualized “Play As” distances, and more. Let’s take a look at what this new bundle has to offer. 
The new GC3S bundle

Foresight Sports launched the GC3S and LINK-Enabled Technology bundle, which pairs your launch monitor data with a laser rangefinder. Foresight Sports specializes in golf performance analysis and offers quality launch monitors and golf simulators to help boost your performance. This brand-new bundle was designed in collaboration with Bushnell Golf — an industry leader in golf GPS and laser rangefinders. 

Read more
LA Fitness, Planet Fitness, and more: The most popular gym memberships, compared
From economy choices to the Cadillacs of gyms, there's something on this list for everyone
Gym equipment

While exercising at home or outdoors has benefits, training in a gym takes your workouts to a whole new level. Being surrounded by like-minded individuals and having access to numerous pieces of equipment and even fitness classes can make your health journey that much more enjoyable and successful. As a trainer, I personally am in the gym multiple days a week, and I recommend that all my clients do the same as their lifestyle allows.

Unfortunately, gym memberships aren't free. Don't let this be an obstacle for you, though -- we have outlined the pricing for some of the most popular gyms so you can compare to find the best fit for you. We have also covered the pros and cons of each. Let's dive in.
Gold’s Gym

Read more