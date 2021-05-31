Shopping Memorial Day Sales? If you’re searching or a home gym you need to check out the Memorial Day 2021 deal on the Tempo Interactive Home Gym. The pandemic may be receding, but if you’re among the millions who learned about the advantages of working out with your own equipment in a home gym, this deal is for you. Use the promotion code Tempo-MDW to save up to $400 on the Tempo Studio. With this deal, the Tempo Studio costs just $2,095.

Tempo Studio includes all you need for a complete home workout. The free-standing high-tensile aluminum frame includes a 42-inch HD touchscreen display, 60-watt Bluetooth stereo speakers, and 3D motion sensors. The frame holds the included barbells and weights. A separate squat rack and weight bench fold up to save space. The Studio doesn’t take much floor space. The 6-foot high unit is just 2 feet and 2 inches wide and 1 foot, 4 inches deep. The frame weighs 100 pounds so it’s not going to topple easily.

The brains of the Tempo Studio include an Intel 10th generation i5 CPU running A.I. software that analyzes your movements based on input from 3D sensors located just below the display. The advantage of this system is it gives you personalized feedback in real-time on the display while you are working out. You can use a companion mobile app to set goals, plan your schedules around available classes, and get feedback to help you stay on track. During feedback sessions, you can view the specific adjustments in your posture you need to do the exercises correctly and safely. Tempo counts your reps and keeps track of the weights you use so you can focus on form and executing each rep correctly.

Tempo Studio includes hundreds of expert-led classes for all needs and interest from strength-building to yoga, high-intensity-interval-training (HIIT), boxing, cardio, mobility, and more. You can pick classes that match your current fitness level and work up from there.

The Tempo Studio interactive home gym requires a 12-month commitment to a $39 per month membership. As a member, you have access to personal training and feedback, live classes, an extensive on-demand workout library. A required $250 shipping charge includes white glove delivery and setup.

Ordinarily, $2,495, the Tempo Studio Memorial Day $2,095 deal means you save $400 off the list price. Just be sure to use the code: Tempo-MDW. If the idea of going back to the gym to share equipment with others and take classes on its schedule and not yours is a turn-off, then the Tempo Studio gives you the chance to be in control of your own schedule and classes and to have exclusive use of your equipment. Get personalized feedback and coaching when you want it with this A.I.-powered home workout system.

