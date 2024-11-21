 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Protein shakes before bed: 5 reasons to make it a nightly habit

Discover the do's and don'ts with this supplement

By
Man making a protein shake.
Getty Images

What you eat is essential in dieting, but when you eat can also play a part in helping you achieve your fitness goals.

For instance, protein is an important macronutrient for building muscle. But do you know that drinking a protein shake before bed may have more specific benefits for building muscle and losing fat? Let’s look at some of the ways drinking a protein shake before bed directly fits into your health goals.

Recommended Videos

What are the benefits of having a protein shake before bed?

Protein shake
Anete Lusina / Pexels

Enhanced muscle recovery

Protein consumed before sleep helps repair and rebuild muscle tissue, especially after intense workouts. It supplies amino acids that promote overnight muscle recovery and growth.

Related

Increased muscle protein synthesis

A slow-digesting protein, like casein, ensures a steady release of amino acids throughout the night, which boosts muscle protein synthesis, the process that instigates muscle growth.

Improved metabolism

Protein digestion requires energy, which can slightly increase your metabolic rate overnight, aiding in fat loss and calorie burning while you rest.

Reduced late-night cravings

A protein shake can keep you full and curb unhealthy snacking or overeating late at night, supporting your overall dietary goals.

Better sleep quality

Protein, particularly when combined with magnesium or tryptophan-rich sources, may improve sleep quality by supporting relaxation and recovery.

Is it better to have whole foods or supplements?

Person scooping protein powder out of a bag
progressman / Shutterstock

Whole foods should be the foundation of your diet. These natural or minimally processed foods are nutrient-dense, providing your body with what it needs for daily functioning.

Supplements are great for convenience and targeting specific nutrient deficiencies. For example, if you’re struggling with your protein intake, a protein shake before or after exercise would help.

However, all your protein should not come from protein shakes. Instead, plant and animal protein sources should make up the bulk of your protein intake. The same goes for any other nutrient, including fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. If you eat a balanced diet consisting of whole foods, you may not even need any supplements.

What are other good sources of protein?

Thinly sliced chicken breasts
Adobe Stock

Great plant protein options are lentils, chickpeas, black beans, tofu, edamame, quinoa, and nuts like almonds and walnuts. Seeds like chia seeds, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds are also fine.

On the other hand, animal protein options include chicken breast, turkey, and fish like tuna, salmon, and cod. Eggs, beef, pork, and dairy products like Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, cheese, and milk also work as animal protein sources.

Apart from protein powder, processed protein sources include protein bars and canned fish like sardines and mackerel. These options make meeting your protein target easier but may not be the healthiest.

How much protein should you have before bed?

Man drinking protein shake
Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

A 2017 study showed that consuming 30 to 40 grams of casein protein before bed could increase muscle protein synthesis. Casein protein particularly digests slowly. That makes it a great protein powder option to use before bed.

If your goal is to lose or manage weight, a similar range of around 20 to 30 grams can help curb hunger and prevent late-night snacking without overloading calories.

Making a protein shake for building muscle vs. losing weight

A banana shake with bananas, nuts, wooden spoons, coaster, and a glass of milk.
KOVALOVA VIKTORIIA / Shutterstock

The difference between a protein shake for building muscle and one for losing weight lies in the ingredients and calorie content. You should remember that there doesn’t have to be a difference between muscle-building and weight-loss shakes.

Protein is essential for both weight loss and muscle building, and as long as you’re eating enough throughout the day, you will achieve either goal over time. Simply put, a muscle-building protein shake could double as a weight-loss shake, too.

Regardless, most people who want to gain muscle are in a calorie surplus. A calorie surplus is not essential for gaining muscle, but it helps because it provides your body with more energy to lift weights and become muscular. So, a protein shake for muscle building allows for more calories and would involve foods like milk, bananas, peanut butter, oats, yogurt, and honey.

A shake for weight loss, on the other hand, will likely not be as generous with the ingredients. Some almond milk, spinach or kale, frozen berries, and stevia to go with the protein powder are all you need for a low-calorie shake when trying to lose weight.

Frequently asked questions

Male athlete drinking protein shake while sitting in gym.
Westend61 / Adobe Stock

Does protein at night burn fat?

Protein can help you stay in a calorie deficit by boosting your metabolism and reducing nighttime cravings. Its thermogenic properties help your body burn more calories during digestion, contributing to fat loss over time.

Is it okay to drink a protein shake without working out?

Protein supports overall health, including muscle repair, immunity, and hormone production. Drinking a shake without working out can be beneficial for maintaining muscle mass and body functioning.

What time is best to drink a protein shake?

The best time to drink a protein shake depends on your goals. For muscle recovery, post-workout or before bed is ideal. If you’re simply trying to meet your protein requirements, you can drink your shake whenever it’s convenient, pre or post-workout.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine VanDoren
Christine VanDoren
Contributor
Christine is a certified personal trainer and nutritionist with an undergraduate degree from Missouri State University. Her…
How much protein is in a chicken breast? A complete guide
Discover all the nutrition facts you need to know
Man eating chicken

With protein being one of the three macronutrients needed for energy and physiological processes, you're probably trying to figure out the best way to get enough in your diet. Naturally, you've heard of many popular diets and fad trends, but it's best to start with a tried-and-true, high-quality protein source like chicken.

Take it a step further and explore the cut of meat and the versatility of your chicken. Learning how much protein is in a chicken breast or how much fat is in chicken thighs can shape your meal planning throughout the week. As you pursue adequate protein for muscle building and health benefits, keep your eye on the different parts of the chicken, how to execute your meal prep, and the perfect way to sustain your plans.
How much protein should you eat daily?

Read more
A new study gives us even more reasons to ditch this bad health habit
Improve your heart health by breaking this bad lifestyle habit
man laying on couch sleeping with messy table empty food plates glasses

Sometimes bad habits are hard to break, but certain ones can have really detrimental effects on your health. Sedentary behavior is one of them. Research shows that adults in the United States reported an average of 9.5 hours of sedentary time every day, which is a lot of time spent not moving your body. Getting enough physical activity is beneficial for your health. On the other hand, sedentary behavior has the opposite effect. Despite our fast-paced modern world, too many people are moving slowly or barely at all for hours on end. Sedentary behavior generally means little energy expenditure and little to no physical movement while sitting, reclining, or lying. Researchers delve into how this impacts our heart health.
The impact of the sedentary lifestyle on heart health
 

Recent studies are mounting, showing that a sedentary lifestyle increases the prevalence of multiple chronic diseases, including obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Read more
Should you have a protein shake before or after a workout?
Optimal timing, protein hacks, and more
Male athlete drinking protein shake while sitting in gym.

Nutrient timing is a big part of working out because when we eat or drink affects how our body responds to exercise. For example, drinking some coffee before a workout could help you stay focused and give you more energy. 

Protein shakes are another drink that could affect how the body reacts to exercise because protein consumption plays a huge role in muscle protein synthesis. One question people often ask is whether they should consume a protein shake before or after a workout. 

Read more