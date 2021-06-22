  1. Fitness
Save Big on This Asphalt-Pounding Mizuno Running Shoe

By
Mizuno

There are plenty of “running shoes” out there, or shoes that look like they’re designed for running. They lace like them, have a similar tread, and even smell like them, fresh out of the box. But the old maxim about getting what you pay for is true with running shoes just as it is with most other things in life, and after few weeks and a half-dozen aches and pains later, you’ll realize that looks can be deceiving. Well, the Mizuno Wave Rider is a tried-and-true running shoe, ready to handle big miles while supporting your body with every step, and right now it’s on sale on Amazon Prime Day deals for $40 off its usual price.

Believe it or not, Japanese maker Mizuno has been crafting sporting equipment for more than 100 years, and it does so with the same care with which the culture is known. Its Wave Rider series, now in its 24th iteration, has been a staple among core runners for decades. A high-mileage trainer for neutral-gait runners, it achieves its distinguishing light weight through a minimal amount of foam and the company’s proprietary “Wave Plate,” which acts as a suspension bridge might in absorbing impact. The result is a nimble shoe that feels fast and yet still handles the same mileage as other foam-forward companies.

The Rider 24 features a structured mesh upper, which further lightens the shoe up thanks to eliminating most external pieces, glues, stitching, and seams. (It also makes it feel as comfortable as a slipper.) Its secure fit holds the heel and arch without feeling restrictive, and for summertime runners, it’s a more breathable upper than ever before. Also new for this iteration is the company’s Enerzy foam, which is designed to be more responsive and zip you through each stride.

Like every other quality running shoe, the Mizuno Wave Rider 24 will wear out eventually, and you should expect to get the standard 300 to 500 miles, or six months to a year, out of the shoe before replacing it with a fresh pair. Furthermore, great running shoes are not great for every body, due in part to differences in foot shape, running gait, biomechanics, and other factors. Nothing beats getting fit from a reputable running shop, and when in doubt, it’s worth getting an expert option.

But if you’re a neutral, no-frills runner looking for a trainer to take you through those extra miles, generations of runners have relied on the Mizuno Wave Rider series to do it. What was good is just getting better with its 24th iteration, and through Amazon Prime Day, you can no get it markedly cheaper than usual. That alone might just get you out the door.

