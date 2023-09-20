 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

Stress killer: 5 ways to practice mindfulness throughout your day to reduce stress

Slow your mind and reduce stress

Brittney Bertagna, RN
By
Person sitting cross legged on the ground holding a sound bowl.
Binja / Pixabay

Stress is — many times — an unwanted guest that overstays its welcome in our fast-paced society. In today’s hectic world, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and frazzled, searching for ways to find inner peace. Fortunately, the ancient practice of mindfulness offers a lifeline.

Mindfulness isn’t just an abstract notion; it’s a practical, science-backed tool that can rewire your brain and reshape how you deal with life’s challenges. From the soothing art of visualization to the profound impact of meditation, the therapeutic outlet of journaling, the revitalizing practice of physical movement, and the calming influence of mindful breathing, you’re armed with a toolkit tailored to you.

Recommended Videos

Our exploration of mindfulness isn’t merely superficial; we’ll dive headfirst into its mysteries and reveal its potent potential. Get ready for a transformative journey as we unveil not one but five practical keys to infuse mindfulness into your daily routine, enabling you to reclaim the serene kingdom of inner peace and steadfast serenity.

Man floating on his back in the ocean
Ri Butov / Pixabay

What is mindfulness, and how does it reduce stress?

Before we dive into the techniques, let’s clarify what mindfulness truly means. Mindfulness is the art of being fully present in the moment without judgment or distraction. It’s about paying keen attention to your thoughts, emotions, and the world around you. By doing so, you can cultivate a sense of inner calm and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.

Understanding how mindfulness works its magic on stress is crucial. We’ll explore the science and physiology behind it, shedding light on how this practice can rewire your brain for tranquility and emotional balance.

Increased resilience 

Studies have shown that mindfulness can enhance your psychological resilience, making you better equipped to handle challenging situations without becoming overwhelmed.

Reduction in rumination 

Rumination, or dwelling on negative thoughts, is a common contributor to stress and anxiety. Mindfulness can reduce rumination by redirecting your attention away from these thoughts.

Enhanced coping strategies 

Mindfulness can provide you with new coping strategies and a different perspective on stressors. It helps you accept what you cannot change and find healthier ways to address what you can.

Decreased stress response

Mindfulness helps you develop the ability to respond to stressors in a more controlled and deliberate manner. Instead of reacting impulsively, you can choose how to respond to stress, which can reduce the intensity of your stress reactions. Mindfulness practices have been linked to lower cortisol levels, which is a hormone associated with stress. Regular mindfulness can help regulate your body’s stress response.

Person sitting with journal opened and pen in hand
Pexels / Pixabay

5 ways to incorporate mindfulness throughout your day

The practice of mindfulness reduces stress by cultivating present-moment awareness, which leads to a sense of control over one’s reactions to stressors and a greater ability to respond calmly and clearly. By promoting relaxation, regulating stress hormones, and enhancing emotional regulation, these practices reduce physiological and psychological stress. Here’s what mindfulness looks like.

Visualization

Visualization is a potent mindfulness technique backed by science. When you vividly imagine positive scenarios, your brain responds by releasing calming neurotransmitters like serotonin. This practice can alleviate anxiety and enhance your overall sense of well-being.

Visualization has more benefits than just reducing stress. It can boost confidence, improve focus, and even enhance performance in various aspects of life.

Find a quiet space, close your eyes, and visualize a peaceful scene – an empty beach or perhaps your favorite fishing hole. As if you were there, experience the sensations, sights, and sounds. Next time you have a stressful meeting, set aside five minutes beforehand to visualize and center yourself. Then, observe what happens.

Meditation

Meditation promotes relaxation and reduces the production of stress hormones like cortisol by affecting your brain’s neural pathways. As a result, the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for rational decision-making and emotional regulation, is strengthened.

Regular meditation can lead to reduced anxiety, improved emotional well-being, and heightened self-awareness. It’s a powerful tool for managing stress.

To meditate, find a quiet space, sit comfortably, close your eyes, and focus on your breathing. When your mind wanders (and it will), gently bring your attention back to your breath. There are various meditation apps and guided sessions available to assist you.

Journaling

Journaling provides an outlet for processing emotions and reduces the emotional reactivity of the brain. Self-reflection and emotional regulation can be enhanced by writing about your feelings.

Journaling can help you gain clarity, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression, and improve overall mental well-being.

Set aside a few minutes each day to jot down your thoughts and feelings in a journal. You can also use prompts to guide your writing, such as “What am I grateful for today?” or “What challenges did I face, and how did I overcome them?”

Physical movement

Physical activity, even in the form of a leisurely walk, triggers the release of endorphins, your body’s natural mood lifters. It also reduces cortisol levels, promoting relaxation.

Incorporating movement into your day can clear your mind, enhance your mood, and decrease stress levels. It’s a simple yet powerful way to practice mindfulness.

Aim to move your body intentionally each day, whether it’s a brisk walk during your lunch break or a short stretch session in the morning. As you walk, pay attention to the sensations of each step as well as the surroundings. Embrace the experience with all of your senses.

Breathing exercises

Conscious breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and reducing the “fight or flight” response associated with stress. It also improves oxygenation, which is vital for overall well-being.

Practicing mindful breathing can lower blood pressure, reduce anxiety, and enhance mental clarity. It can also be done in many different ways, and there are many different breathing techniques to choose from.

Mindfulness isn’t just some abstract notion; it’s a practical tool that can rewire your brain and reshape how you deal with life’s challenges. Begin to visualize a life with less anxiety, sharper focus, and unwavering resilience. As you make mindfulness a part of your daily schedule, these moments of calm will become more and more frequent.

When it comes to living stress-free, mindfulness is your best friend. With every breath, every step, and every word you jot down, you’re taking control of the serenity that’s rightfully yours. Stress might try to knock on your door, but now you’ve got the tools to show it who’s boss.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney Bertagna, RN
Brittney is a graduate of California State University, Chico, where she completed a Bachelor's degree in Business. Her…
Your ultimate guide to summer produce — the delicious fruits and veggies that are in season
Seasonal produce: Get to know what you should be eating this summer
Asian pears on tree

Summer cuisine is known for an abundance of seasonal produce, weekend farmers' markets, and setting the rich, hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals aside for a few months. It's a time for pitchers of sweet fruity cocktails and dinners that focus on tasty ingredients fresh from the garden. And while we understand that the comprehensive lists of fruits in season or vegetables in season are too immense to name them all, these are a few of the stars, the widespread highlights, the ones you're most likely to find at your local outdoor market, no matter where you are in the country. These are the stars of the summer produce section, when you should look for them, and why you should be eating them more often.

Apricots
Peak months: May, June, July

Read more
Treat your body: These are the best foods high in collagen
These are the tastiest foods for a boost of collagen, an important protein
Bowls of bone broth on a tray

Collagen has recently seemed to crop up in various supplements, whether they support athletic performance, help you get in some extra protein, or are essential for the beauty of your skin and hair. Foods with collagen help contribute to the structural components of bones, teeth, skin, ligaments, muscles, blood vessels, corneas, and connective tissue.
While you can take collagen supplements, collagen is also naturally present in certain foods, mainly of animal origin. The body can also synthesize collagen by combining the amino acids proline and glycine. This process requires vitamin C, zinc, and copper, so in addition to eating protein-rich foods, an adequate intake of these micronutrients will support your body’s endogenous production of collagen. Below, we share the foods highest in collagen to help you have healthy tissues, vibrant skin, mobile joints, and strong muscles.

Bone broth
Bone broth has become increasingly popular over the past decade. This nutritious stock is made by simmering the bones of animals, such as cows, chickens, fish, pigs, bison, and turkeys. Most of the time, connective tissues, such as hooves, beaks, and tendons, may also be used, which is what imparts this hearty stock with so much collagen. Bone broth may be used as a stock for other soups, consumed as a liquid broth as is, or turned into a health drink.
Though it may seem like simmered animal bones would not be all that nutritious, the extended boiling softens bones and cartilage and releases the vitamins and minerals within. The bones and connective tissue are rich in collagen, along with other minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, potassium, and sulfur.

Read more
Sleep experts say this is how long you should really be napping for during the day
Should you be napping? Experts weighed in on best nap times and more
A man on his side sleeping.

Newborns sleep about 16 hours per day. However, as any new parent will tell you, sleep is not consecutive. Brand-new babies typically eat every 90 minutes to three hours. Much of their rest comes from napping. Hence the common advice to “sleep when the baby sleeps.”

As we get closer to kindergarten, “nap time” becomes a thing of the past. According to the National Sleep Foundation, most children have ditched daily naps by age four.

Read more